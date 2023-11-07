Enable Injections Enhances Board with Addition of Vickie Capps

Enable Injections, Inc.

07 Nov, 2023, 10:42 ET

New director, Vickie Capps, brings comprehensive financial expertise and leadership experience to Enable Injections, serving as head of the audit committee.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable"), a company developing and manufacturing the enFuse® platform of wearable drug delivery systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vickie Capps to the company's Board of Directors as the head of the audit committee.

Enable Injections' enFuse is an innovative drug delivery technology designed to subcutaneously deliver large volumes for a wide range of therapies and diseases. Approved in the United States in combination with a specific drug, more information: https://enableinjections.com/our-products.
Enable Injections' enFuse is an innovative drug delivery technology designed to subcutaneously deliver large volumes for a wide range of therapies and diseases. Approved in the United States in combination with a specific drug, more information: https://enableinjections.com/our-products.

Vickie has had a distinguished career in finance and executive leadership with extensive board experience. In addition to Enable, she currently serves on the boards of other healthcare and life sciences companies, including Amedisys, Inc. and Janux Therapeutics, Inc., as well as several other past board positions. She is also a member of the Senior Advisory Board of Consonance Capital Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm. Vickie previously served as chief financial officer of DJO Global, Inc. from 2002-2013. She is a Certified Public Accountant, and she received her B.S. in business administration and accounting from San Diego State University.

"The enFuse technology could make a significant impact on the drug delivery industry and how patients receive life-altering medication," said Vickie Capps. "I'm excited to be part of this innovative company and I look forward to working with the team on increasingly meaningful milestones in the future."

"Vickie brings a wealth of experience and financial acumen to our Board at a pivotal stage for Enable Injections," said Mike Hooven, Chairman and CEO of Enable Injections. "Her expertise in global business operations, corporate finance and accounting, capital markets, and investor relations will help to drive Enable forward as we enter the next phase of commercialization as a company. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Enable team."

The appointment of Vickie Capps increases the size of Enable's Board to ten members with a wide range of business, pharmaceutical, and medical device backgrounds. This announcement follows the recent U.S. FDA approval of the EMPAVELI Injector based on Enable Injections' enFuse technology.

About Enable Injections
Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing drug delivery systems designed to improve the patient experience. Enable's body-worn enFuse® delivers high-volume pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics. Approved in the United States in combination with a specific drug, more information: https://enableinjections.com/our-products.

