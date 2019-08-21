Enable Injections Enters into Strategic Partnership with Genentech, a Member of the Roche Group

CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Injections, Inc. (Enable) , a company developing and manufacturing investigational wearable infusion devices for combination products, today announced it has entered into a development agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. The enFuse™, under development by Enable, will enable patient-administered subcutaneous delivery of high-volume therapeutics.

This Enable and Genentech partnership includes the potential for multiple molecule development programs incorporating long-term manufacturing and supply arrangements.

The Enable enFuse is an on-body drug delivery platform with a drug transfer system compatible with standard syringes or vial container formats. The wearable enFuse platform is being developed for subcutaneous administration of large-volumes potentially ranging up to 50 mL. Designed for ease of use, the enFuse has the potential to provide patients and their caregivers an alternative delivery method for subcutaneous administration of parenteral therapies outside of a clinical setting.

"Enable Injections is pleased to partner with Genentech in its focus on delivering patient-focused solutions," said Michael D. Hooven, Enable Injections Founder, President and CEO. "With the enFuse paired to deliver selected subcutaneous therapeutics, it can potentially benefit patients worldwide."

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is an investigational-stage company developing and manufacturing on-body subcutaneous infusion delivery systems with the design intent to help improve patient quality of life. Enable's body-worn enFuse™ drug delivery platform utilizes standard primary container closure systems to deliver large-volume, high-viscosity pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical therapeutics. For more information, please visit www.enableinjections.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

