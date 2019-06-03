Enable Injections Enters into Strategic Partnership with Sanofi

The Enable-Sanofi partnership includes multiple molecule development programs incorporating long-term manufacturing and supply arrangements. With more than 70 projects under development, Sanofi, a leader in delivery device technology, ranks in the top ten pharmaceutical companies by global prescription sales and is focused on innovative delivery solutions as a health journey partner for people worldwide.

The Enable enFuse is an on-body drug delivery platform with a self-contained drug transfer system compatible with standard syringes or vial container formats. The wearable enFuse platform is being developed for controlled subcutaneous administration of large-volumes ranging from 5 mL to 50 mL. Designed for ease of use, the enFuse has the potential to provide patients and their caregivers an alternative delivery method for subcutaneous administration of parenteral therapies outside of a clinical setting.

"Enable is delighted to partner with Sanofi in its mission to deliver patient-focused solutions," said Michael D. Hooven, Enable Injections President and CEO. "Enable Injections has engineered the enFuse with the patient experience in mind, with the aim of increasing adherence and achieving the outcomes necessary for our partners' commercial success."

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is an investigational-stage company developing and manufacturing on-body subcutaneous infusion delivery systems designed to help improve patient quality of life. Enable's body-worn enFuse™ drug delivery platform utilizes any standard container closure system to deliver large-volume, high-viscosity pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical therapeutics. For more information, please visit www.enableinjections.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

