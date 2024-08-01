EnableComp Acquires ANI Healthcare Solutions, Expanding Its Denial Management Solutions Within Its Award-Winning Specialty RCM Platform

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp, a market-leader in specialty revenue cycle solutions for healthcare, announced that it has acquired ANI Healthcare Solutions, LLC (ANI), a San Francisco-based denial management company. With this acquisition, EnableComp adds ANI's denial management expertise to its comprehensive solution suite and further expands the proficiency of the E360 RCM™ intelligent automation platform.

EnableComp and ANI Logos

"Denial management challenges are becoming increasingly expensive and time consuming for hospitals and health systems," said Randy Dobbs, CEO of EnableComp. "By combining ANI's specialized knowledge and innovative practices alongside EnableComp's unique technology and 24 years of expertise, we are able to offer our clients a more complete solution for capturing the revenue that they rely on to care for their communities."

"EnableComp's E360 RCM™ platform is one of a kind, which makes the opportunity to create this partnership even more exciting," said Adele Frias, founder and managing director of ANI Healthcare Solutions. "At a time when labor costs are increasingly high, being able to provide our clients with the chance to outsource and automate more areas of their RCM needs is important to us. Through our shared commitment to excellence and innovation, I am looking forward to delivering even greater value to our combined clientele."

The combination of ANI's team of seasoned professionals with EnableComp's industry-leading technology, expert teams, and specialized revenue recovery services will accelerate revenue capture for clients, including identifying and preventing denials and successfully reworking even the most complex claims.

EnableComp and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS) partnered with Greenberg Advisors, LLC, as their exclusive M&A advisor for this acquisition.

About EnableComp

EnableComp provides Specialty Revenue Cycle Management solutions for healthcare providers and health systems nationwide. With 1,000+ clients and over $5 billion in total cash collections, the company leverages decades of industry-leading expertise, proprietary algorithm, and intelligent automation technology in one unified platform to provide solutions across the lifecycle for Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accidents, and Out-of-State Medicaid claims as well as denials for all payor classes. By partnering with clients to streamline and optimize the reimbursement process, EnableComp removes the burden of payment from their patients and institution and helps them improve account management, minimize denials and delays, maximize revenue and yield, and measure and track performance for ongoing success. EnableComp is also among the top one percent of companies to make the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last ten years. To learn more, visit www.enablecomp.com.

About ANI Healthcare Solutions, LLC

ANI Healthcare Solutions is a revenue cycle company founded in 2001, specializing in Denials Management and Zero Balance Payment Reviews for hospitals nationwide. With over one million appeals completed, 86% overturn denial recovery rate, and 1% to 4% of net revenue recovery on zero balances, ANI has built a superior reputation for creating and training effective teams, streamlining workflows, and delivering impressive financial results for its clients.

Media Contact:

Diane Krostyne

EnableComp

[email protected]

412.628.6631

SOURCE ENABLECOMP