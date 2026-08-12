EnableComp Acquires Helix Advisory, Advancing Zero Balance Review Technology in Its Complex Revenue Recovery Platform

Hospitals no longer leave money on the table because a claim is too small, too complex

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp®, the leading provider of technology-driven complex revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, today announced its acquisition of Helix Advisory, a Cincinnati-based revenue recovery firm whose technology identifies underpayments that traditional rules-based audit systems are structurally unable to catch.

The investment expands EnableComp's Zero Balance Review capabilities as part of its broader platform roadmap. The acquisition strengthens EnableComp's platform with three specific capabilities:

the ability to identify underpayments that standard audit logic cannot see

clinical signal detection that flags discrepancies between how a case was coded and what a payer actually reimbursed

root-cause analytics that trace why an underpayment occurred, so clients can prevent future losses, not just recover past ones

For EnableComp's hospital clients, the integration means underpayment recovery that previously required a standalone audit vendor — or that didn't happen at all because the claim fell below a manual review threshold — now runs natively inside the same platform handling their complex claims and denials.

"Most recovery programs are built to find what they're told to look for. Helix's technology finds what nobody told it to look for — that's the difference between a rules engine and real intelligence," said Frank Forte, CEO of EnableComp. "Bringing that into EnableComp's platform means our clients stop leaving money on the table simply because a claim was too small or too complex for a standard audit to flag it. The work of unifying these capabilities into a single, more powerful platform is already underway — and what we are building is something the market has not seen before."

Hospital underpayments represent a persistent and largely unaddressed problem across the U.S. healthcare system. According to the American Hospital Association, hospitals are underpaid by more than $130 billion annually by Medicare and Medicaid alone — and commercial payer underpayments add significantly to that figure. The majority goes unrecovered not because the revenue isn't there, but because conventional audit technology is designed around predefined rules and claim size thresholds that structurally exclude a large share of the opportunity.

"The technology we built at Helix was purpose-built to find revenue that traditional recovery programs leave on the table," said Zack Higbie, founder of Helix Advisory, who joins EnableComp as vice president of Revenue Recovery Products. "Joining EnableComp means we can bring that capability and the clinical expertise behind it to a much larger base of hospitals. Our early clients, large and small, are already seeing greater than 2% net revenue improvements on revenue that was previously unrecognized or written off."

EnableComp currently supports more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide and recovers approximately $3 billion annually across its Complex Claims, Complex Denials, and Complex Revenue Recovery solution suites. The company has been recognized as Black Book's #1 Specialty Revenue Cycle Management firm for complex claims and revenue integrity for three consecutive years — 2024, 2025, and 2026 — and maintains SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST e1 certification.

About EnableComp

EnableComp works the hardest part of the revenue cycle: complex claims, denials, and revenue recovery. The company combines 25 years of specialized expertise with AI-driven technology to uncover revenue others leave behind. Powered by Complex Revenue Intelligence™ and the e360 RCM® AI-driven platform, EnableComp helps more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide recover $3 billion annually from complex claims, denials, and other revenue recovery challenges. EnableComp has earned Black Book's top ranking in complex claims for three consecutive years, including the 2026 Complex Claims and AR Recovery Services category. The company is also a multi-year Top Workplaces honoree, and its platform is SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST e1-certified. EnableComp is backed by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a New York-based private equity firm with more than four decades of experience investing exclusively in healthcare and technology companies. Learn more at EnableComp.com.

Greenberg Advisors served as financial advisors to EnableComp.

Media Contact

Philip Anast

Supreme Communications for EnableComp

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SOURCE EnableComp