EnableComp Earns 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award, Extending Workplace Recognition Streak to Eight Years

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp®, recognized for resolving the toughest challenges in Complex Revenue Cycle Management, today announced it has been named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace, a national award recognizing companies that foster outstanding workplace cultures based on employee feedback. This marks the eighth consecutive year EnableComp has earned workplace recognition, reflecting the company's sustained commitment to building an exceptional, people-first culture, and the second consecutive year it has earned the national USA TODAY designation.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 40,500 organizations were invited to participate.

" Eight consecutive years of this recognition tell a story that no single award can capture. It means our people consistently show up, grow, and choose to stay, and that directly translates into the results we deliver for our clients. Building a culture people want to be part of is one of the most important things we do as a company," said Frank Forte, CEO of EnableComp.

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback collected through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company that has administered the Top Workplaces program since 2006. Results are calculated based on employee responses to Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

EnableComp supports employee growth through mentorship, leadership development, and career advancement opportunities, including its Emerging Leaders program. The company also supports hybrid and fully remote teams, helping employees across the country stay connected to the company's mission, clients, and one another.

About EnableComp

EnableComp works on the hardest part of the revenue cycle: complex claims, denials, and revenue recovery. The company combines 25 years of specialized expertise with AI-driven technology to uncover revenue others leave behind. Powered by Complex Revenue Intelligence™ and the e360 RCM® AI-driven platform, EnableComp helps more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide recover $3 billion annually from complex claims, denials, and other revenue recovery challenges. EnableComp has earned Black Book's top ranking in complex claims for three consecutive years, including the 2026 Complex Claims and AR Recovery Services category. The company is also a multi-year Top Workplaces honoree, and its platform is SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST e1-certified. Learn more at EnableComp.com.

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