EnableComp Names Maureen Ladouceur Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Growth

Hire signals continued investment in commercial growth as hospitals face mounting pressure to recover complex revenue

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp, recognized for resolving the toughest challenges in Complex Revenue Cycle Management, today announced the appointment of Maureen Ladouceur as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Ladouceur will lead EnableComp's commercial organization and accelerate investment in its commercial engine to drive rapid growth as the company deepens its position as the definitive partner for hospitals and health systems navigating complex revenue cycle management, a category EnableComp pioneered and continues to lead.

Ladouceur began her career as a registered nurse at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals before moving into healthcare technology. Her clinical background informs her deep understanding of the operational realities hospital clients face.

Most recently, Ladouceur served as an Operating Partner at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused on the healthcare and technology industries, where she focused on commercial excellence across the firm's healthcare portfolio. Prior to this, she served as President at Norstella, the premier pharma intelligence provider, where she built the commercial organization from the ground up and led it through several acquisitions and rapid global expansion. Throughout her career, Ladouceur has brought a data-driven, client-first approach that has delivered consistent year-over-year growth. She holds a BSN from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Penn State University.

"Maureen is the kind of leader who changes a company's trajectory," said Frank Forte, EnableComp CEO. "She spent her early career as a nurse. She knows what it means to be on the hospital floor, and she brings that empathy to every commercial relationship she builds. She has a remarkable track record of scaling organizations and driving growth, and she does so by making clients feel like partners, not accounts. That combination is exactly what EnableComp needs as we accelerate into our next chapter."

"I've spent my career at the intersection of healthcare and commercial strategy, and I know firsthand the financial pressures providers face," said Ladouceur. "EnableComp has built something truly differentiated: technology that cuts through the complexity of the most challenging claims and helps hospitals get paid for the care they deliver. I'm thrilled to join this team."

About EnableComp

EnableComp works the hardest part of the revenue cycle: complex claims, denials, and revenue recovery. The company combines 25 years of specialized expertise with AI-driven technology to uncover revenue others leave behind. Powered by Complex Revenue Intelligence™ and the e360 RCM® AI-driven platform, EnableComp helps more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide recover $3 billion annually from complex claims, denials, and other revenue recovery challenges. EnableComp has earned Black Book's top ranking in complex claims for three consecutive years, including the 2026 Complex Claims and AR Recovery Services category. The company is also a multi-year Top Workplaces honoree, and its platform is SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST e1-certified. Learn more at EnableComp.com.

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