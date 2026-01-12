EnableComp Acquires H/ROI to Create the Industry's Most Comprehensive Complex Revenue Platform

Strategic acquisition strengthens EnableComp's ability to capture hidden revenue for healthcare providers from complex clinical denials and DRG validation

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp®, recognized for resolving the toughest challenges in Complex Revenue Cycle Management, announced its acquisition of Health Resources Optimization, Inc. (H/ROI), a premier clinical denials and revenue recovery firm serving top health systems in the Northeast. As hospitals face sustained margin pressure from denials and payer scrutiny, the acquisition expands the revenue EnableComp captures for its clients by resolving and preventing the most challenging clinical denials — DRG downgrades and medical-necessity denials — and by recovering lost revenue through expert post-bill DRG validation.

The acquisition reinforces EnableComp's commitment to redefining revenue cycle management by focusing exclusively on the most complex challenges: complex claims, intricate denials, and specialized revenue recovery. By combining H/ROI's three decades of results-driven experience with EnableComp's expertise, AI-driven technology, and national reach, healthcare providers gain a partner capable of safeguarding margins and recovering revenue written off due to clinical complexity and resource constraints. Integration across the combined organization has progressed quickly, delivering deeper clinical insights and more accurate processes in the most challenging parts of the revenue cycle — helping clients reduce risk, navigate unprecedented margin pressure, and improve financial performance with greater confidence and efficiency.

"This acquisition enhances our ability to drive revenue improvement across the most complex parts of the revenue cycle — areas where missing a single opportunity can lead to substantial revenue loss for hospitals," said Frank Forte, CEO of EnableComp. "Hospitals are facing intense margin erosion and need a partner built to handle this complexity. Our Complex Revenue Intelligence™ (CRI) approach combines our unique expertise and intelligent technology to surface revenue risk and guide recovery. Our clients are already benefiting from H/ROI's exclusive clinical denials and revenue recovery capabilities, and we are delivering even more insights into costly revenue gaps and supporting them at scale."

"Joining EnableComp is a natural evolution that enables us to deliver even greater impact for healthcare providers," said Ann Russo, Co-Founder of H/ROI. "Our team has spent decades mastering clinical denials and nuanced revenue recovery — specialties that require clinical judgment, deep payer knowledge, and persistence — not just automation. By combining our expertise with EnableComp's AI-driven platform and national scale, we can help our clients achieve faster resolution, higher recovery rates, and the confidence that comes from having the industry's leading specialists in their corner."

Serving over 1,000 hospitals and recovering $3 billion annually, EnableComp applies AI in proven, practical ways through its e360 RCM® platform to improve accuracy, identify underpayments earlier, and resolve complex claims, denials, and revenue recovery issues faster. Looking ahead, EnableComp is increasing its investment in clinical expertise and specialized technology that help healthcare providers protect margins and recover revenue. By strengthening partnerships with providers and continually improving its platform, EnableComp is transforming the Complex Revenue Cycle from a constant challenge into a source of greater financial stability, resilience, and confidence in patient care.

Greenberg Advisors served as financial advisors to EnableComp.

About EnableComp

EnableComp earned its reputation in the toughest corners of the revenue cycle by solving the complex claims no one else could. It developed Complex Revenue Intelligence™ (CRI), a smarter approach to predict and prevent revenue loss. Powered by the e360 RCM® AI-driven platform and the most expansive complex revenue cycle data set, today EnableComp helps more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide recover $3 billion annually from complex claims, denials, and revenue recovery. EnableComp has been recognized as Black Book's #1 Specialty RCM provider for complex claims and revenue integrity in 2024 and 2025, a multi-year Top Workplaces honoree, and its platform is SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST e1-certified. Reflecting its continued growth, EnableComp recently refreshed its brand identity and launched its new website. Learn more at EnableComp.com.

