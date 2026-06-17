EnableComp Launches AI Transformation Series on Building an Enterprise AI Operating Model for Complex Revenue Cycle Management

First paper, The Blueprint, documents how EnableComp moved from AI tools to an AI-first software development lifecycle in production

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp®, recognized for resolving the toughest challenges in Complex Revenue Cycle Management, today announced the launch of its AI Transformation Series, a multi-part thought leadership series that shows how the company built an enterprise AI operating model in a regulated healthcare environment.

The first paper, The Blueprint, is available now. It documents how EnableComp redesigned its software development lifecycle around AI, moving from individual tool adoption to a structured operating model with specialized agents, defined workflows, governance, and human oversight. Additional papers will be published throughout 2026.

"We're publishing this series because healthcare AI needs more transparency," said Frank Forte, CEO of EnableComp. "There are plenty of claims about what AI might do. We think the more useful conversation is how it actually gets built, what it takes to govern it, and what teams learn when they put it into production."

As healthcare organizations push AI from pilot projects into daily operations, the real test is not whether a tool can make one task faster. It is whether AI can be built into the way work is designed, governed, measured, and improved. The Blueprint shows what that shift takes in practice.

The Blueprint reports measured production results from an enterprise-wide transformation, not a single team pilot, including a 3-5x improvement in development velocity on existing codebases and 5-7x acceleration in new feature delivery. The paper also documents the governance and implementation lessons required to move from experimentation to production.

"The Blueprint is our way of showing the work behind the results," said Brian Kenah, Chief Technology Officer at EnableComp and co-author of The Blueprint. "It documents the structure, decisions, lessons, and tradeoffs behind an AI-first development lifecycle in a healthcare environment. That level of practical detail is still rare in the market."

The series begins with how EnableComp builds software because everything that comes next is built on that foundation. The next paper will document how the company turned the methodology inward, using it to encode 25 years of complex claims expertise into its AI systems.

The AI Transformation Series is available at https://enablecomp.com/technology/ai-transformation/.

About EnableComp

EnableComp works the hardest part of the revenue cycle: complex claims, denials and revenue recovery. The company combines 25 years of specialized expertise with AI-driven technology to uncover revenue others leave behind. Powered by Complex Revenue Intelligence™ and the e360 RCM® AI-driven platform, EnableComp helps more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide recover $3 billion annually from complex claims, denials and other revenue recovery challenges. EnableComp has earned Black Book's top ranking in complex claims for three consecutive years, including the 2026 Complex Claims and AR Recovery Services category. The company is also a multi-year Top Workplaces honoree, and its platform is SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST e1-certified. Learn more at EnableComp.com.

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