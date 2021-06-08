EnableComp LLC Expands Operations in Tullahoma, Tennessee

Ranked as a Top Workplace by The Tennessean and Becker's Hospital Review, EnableComp is looking for career-oriented team players seeking a rewarding and challenging career who thrive in a growing entrepreneurial, mission and values-based organization.

To celebrate the expansion, the company will host an open house at 10 a.m. and in-person hiring event at their newly renovated Tullahoma office on June 24, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details for this event and others can be found at www.enablecomp.com/careers/careerfairs.

The company is offering a $250 sign-on bonus for candidates hired in Tullahoma through July.

EnableComp's operations are located at 1400 Cedar Lane in Tullahoma where it will create 200 jobs over the next five years. This is a compelling opportunity for those in the community looking for excellent advancement opportunities and a path to a successful career with an expanding company.

For anyone unable to attend the open house and in person-hiring event, EnableComp will host open interviews at the Tullahoma location every Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Candidates who stop by will have the opportunity to interview directly with a member of the hiring team.



"Tullahoma is excited to learn of EnableComp's plans for expansion in our city. The proposed 200 new jobs over the next 5 years means more new homes and increased retail sales, all of which contribute to the economic viability of our city. You will find a well-educated workforce in Tullahoma that will ensure the success of your company. Best of luck with your expansion plans and my office will be ready to assist your expansion in any way we can." – Ray Knowis, Tullahoma Mayor

"We are excited to be part of the Tullahoma community and to provide employment opportunities for those interested in a rewarding career in healthcare." – David Jones, Chief Executive Officer

Heather Ullig

Chief People Officer

[email protected]

(615) 791-4300



About EnableComp

EnableComp is the full-service provider of complex claims revenue solutions. We manage the entire life of a claim from verifying the payer to sending the bill electronically via our proprietary e-billing platform to appealing any underpayments. We partner with over 800 healthcare providers to maximize their complex claims reimbursement by having the best people, processes, products and performance.



