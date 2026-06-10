EnableComp Named #1 in Black Book Complex Claims and AR Recovery Services for Third Consecutive Year

Ranking reflects hospitals' growing focus on denial prevention, payer friction, and faster cash recovery

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp®, a leader in Complex Revenue Cycle Management, announced today it has been ranked #1 by Black Book Research in Complex Claims and AR Recovery Services for the third year in a row.

Black Book released the 2026 rankings at HFMA AC26. The findings come from its annual State of Health & Hospital Systems Revenue Cycle Management Technology & Services report, which covers 49 hospital RCM categories.

Black Book updated its 2026 category structure, but the territory and winner remain the same. EnableComp was ranked #1 in 2024 and 2025 under Black Book's previous Specialty RCM for Complex Claims and Revenue Integrity category and now holds the top ranking in the updated Complex Claims and AR Recovery Services category.

The recognition reflects growing urgency among financial leaders: in a separate HFMA AC26 survey, Black Book reported that 81% of respondents identified payer friction response, denial prevention, prior authorization, or cash acceleration as among their top investment priorities.

"Complex claims are not standard RCM work, and hospitals cannot afford to treat them that way," said Frank Forte, CEO of EnableComp. "Payers are getting more aggressive, cash is under pressure, and the cost of getting these wrong keeps rising. Earning this recognition three years in a row shows that providers continue to value the specialization and performance needed to recover revenue in the hardest parts of the revenue cycle."

Built on 25 years of solving complex claims and revenue challenges, EnableComp's Complex Revenue Intelligence™ fuses deep domain expertise, proprietary data, and the AI-driven e360 RCM® platform. This powerful combination helps healthcare providers identify revenue risk, reduce denials, and protect financial performance. EnableComp delivers three integrated solution suites spanning complex claims, complex denials, and revenue recovery. Its solutions address some of the most challenging areas in the revenue cycle, including Veterans Affairs, Workers' Compensation, clinical denials, DRG downgrades and validation, and zero balance reviews.

About EnableComp

EnableComp earned its reputation in the toughest corners of the revenue cycle by solving the complex claims no one else could. It developed Complex Revenue Intelligence™ (CRI), a smarter approach to predict and prevent revenue loss. Powered by the e360 RCM® AI-driven platform and the most expansive complex revenue cycle dataset, EnableComp today helps more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide recover $3 billion annually from complex claims, denials, and other revenue recovery challenges. EnableComp has earned Black Book's top ranking in complex claims for three consecutive years, including the 2026 Complex Claims and AR Recovery Services category. The company is also a multi-year Top Workplaces honoree, and its platform is SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST e1-certified. Learn more at EnableComp.com.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research provides independent, unbiased insights into the healthcare technology and outsourcing markets, surveying healthcare financial and operational leaders nationwide annually. Over 3.3 million healthcare decision-makers have participated in Black Book studies since 2011, rating vendors across 18 key performance indicators critical to financial and operational excellence. Black Book does not accept vendor payments or participation fees, ensuring fiercely independent vendor rankings.

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SOURCE EnableComp