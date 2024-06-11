EnableComp Named a Winner of The Tennessean Top Workplaces Award for the Sixth Consecutive Year

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp — a Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS) portfolio company and a market-leader in specialty revenue cycle solutions for healthcare — announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Tennessean Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

Top Workplaces 2024 Logo

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"Being named a Top Workplace by the Tennessean is a significant achievement as only 111 companies made the list in 2024," said Randy Dobbs, CEO of EnableComp. "This award reflects our commitment to creating a positive and engaging work environment for our employees and reinforces EnableComp's reputation as an Employer of Choice in the region. We are honored and proud of this accomplishment."

About EnableComp

EnableComp provides Specialty Revenue Cycle Management solutions for healthcare providers and health systems nationwide. With 1,000+ clients and over $5 billion in total cash collections, the company leverages decades of industry-leading expertise, proprietary algorithm, and intelligent automation technology in one unified platform to provide solutions across the lifecycle for Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accidents, and Out-of-State Medicaid claims as well as denials for all payor classes. By partnering with clients to streamline and optimize the reimbursement process, EnableComp removes the burden of payment from their patients and institution and helps them improve account management, minimize denials and delays, maximize revenue and yield, and measure and track performance for ongoing success. EnableComp is also among the top one percent of companies to make the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last ten years. To learn more, visit www.enablecomp.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together. ™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact:

Diane Krostyne

EnableComp

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

412-628-6631

SOURCE EnableComp