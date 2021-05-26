EnableComp Partners with Folds of Honor to Support American Heroes

Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, a former F-16 pilot who served three tours in Iraq founded Folds of Honor in 2007 when he realized the devastating realities families face when a loved one in uniform is fallen or disabled. Since then, the organization has awarded over 29,000 scholarships totaling over $145 million in educational impact across all 50 states as well as Guam, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Italy, Germany, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. The program includes private financial tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education assistance for spouses and dependents.

"We are beyond excited to partner with EnableComp and are so thankful for their incredible life changing support," said Colonel Nick Nichols, Executive VP Operations and Relationships at Folds of Honor. "Together, we can ensure that no military family is left behind on the field of battle. The gift of education provides generational change and is a lasting bridge to equality especially for the 41% of our recipients who are diverse. We salute you!"

There are more than one million disabled and fallen soldiers affected by the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq alone, with 85 percent of those not qualifying for federal educational assistance. Many of these families would not receive any aid without the help of civilian organizations like Folds of Honor.

"As our Veterans service line continues to expand in support of our healthcare partners, we want to show our deepest gratitude for the American heroes who have protected the freedoms we hold most dear," said David Jones, CEO of EnableComp. "Last year, we began our partnership with Patriot PAWS to provide a service dog for a deserving veteran at no cost. We wanted to continue our support this year and partner with Folds of Honor, another incredible organization who honors the legacy of those who have served by giving scholarship recipients opportunity and hope for a bright future. We are simply honored to be a part of it."

For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, please visit foldsohonor.org .

Contact

Ally Conner

[email protected]

(615) 791-4300

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on GuideStar, that provides educational scholarships to the families of soldiers who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the US armed forces.

About EnableComp

EnableComp partners with over 800 healthcare providers to maximize reimbursement related to Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accident/TPL, Veterans Administration, and Safety Net Programs for Denials Prevention. Their industry leading technology and analytics identifies the right payer, at the right time, for the right amount ensuring clients collect the appropriate complex claims revenue.

SOURCE EnableComp LLC