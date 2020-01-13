EnableComp Partners with Patriot PAWS to Provide a Service Dog to a Veteran

Since 2006, Patriot PAWS has placed more than 200 dogs in over 30 states with veterans in need to help restore their physical and emotional independence. The process takes approximately 18-24 months to complete the training program for a certified Patriot PAWS Service Dog. It includes behavior and socialization training, veteran training and team customization once the dog and veteran have been paired, as well as public access and recertification training.

"Lex" is a white English Labrador who will begin his training in mid-January. Updates of his progress will be shared throughout the year. If Lex successfully completes his training, he could graduate and be placed with a deserving veteran as early as Fall 2021.

"We are extremely grateful for the support from our friends at EnableComp," said Patriot PAWS Founder Lori Stevens. "There are over 70 disabled veterans currently waiting for a Patriot PAWS Service Dog. The generous financial commitment from EnableComp allows us to continue in our mission to provide highly trained service dogs at no cost to these American heroes."

Patriot PAWS also developed an innovative volunteer and training program in 2008 through the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) that allows inmates to train the dogs while they are in prison. Three TDCJ facilities participate in this program including the Lane Murray and Crain Women's Correctional Units located in Gatesville, and the Boyd Men's Correctional Unit in Fairfield. This partnership not only helps Patriot PAWS train more service dogs for disabled veterans, but also creates career opportunities for inmates after their release and provides a way for them to give back to the community during their incarceration.

"With our addition of Veterans claims into our product suite, we wanted to find a way to live our core values of serving those who have served us," said David Jones, President and CEO of EnableComp. "Patriot PAWS was a natural fit and we're honored to support their great work in assisting our veterans who have sacrificed so much for us."

About Patriot PAWS

The mission of Patriot PAWS is to train and provide service dogs of the highest quality at no cost to disabled American veterans and others with mobile disabilities and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in order to help restore their physical and emotional independence.

About EnableComp

EnableComp partners with over 800 healthcare providers to maximize their complex claims reimbursement by having the best people, processes, products and performance. Their industry leading technology and analytics identifies the right payer, at the right time, for the right amount ensuring clients collect the appropriate complex claims revenue.

