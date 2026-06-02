EnableComp to Co-Host Women's Revenue Cycle Leadership Reception During HFMA Annual Conference 2026

An evening reception for healthcare finance and revenue cycle leaders

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp®, a leader in Complex Revenue Cycle Management, will co-host a Women's Revenue Cycle Leadership Reception with Medix, MDS, PennCredit, AblePay, and HBiZ/Health Business Solutions on Monday evening, June 8, 2026, during the HFMA Annual Conference 2026 at Succotash in National Harbor, Maryland. The reception brings together women leaders in healthcare finance and revenue cycle management to discuss revenue pressures, payer friction, denials, AI, and leadership in a rapidly changing operating environment.

EnableComp Chief Operating Officer Franny Potts and Chief Financial Officer Christa Miller will help lead the women's reception. "Women leaders are shaping the next chapter of revenue cycle leadership, from how organizations respond to denials and payer friction to how they evaluate AI and operational change," said Potts. "This event creates space for those leaders to connect, compare what they're seeing across the industry, and have an open conversation about what it will take to advance healthcare finance."

Following the women's reception, the broader RCM Remix: Sync. Sip. Solve. reception will continue at the same location from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. The main reception is open to revenue cycle leaders and health system finance executives attending the HFMA Annual Conference 2026.

"Revenue cycle performance has become a board-level conversation, with leaders facing tougher questions about cash conversion, denial exposure, and the predictability of net revenue," said Miller. "This reception is an opportunity to compare how women leaders frame those challenges with executive teams and boards."

Event Details

What: Women's Revenue Cycle Leadership Reception, followed by RCM Remix: Sync. Sip. Solve.

When: Monday, June 8, 2026; Women's Event, 6:00–7:00 p.m. ET; Main Reception, 7:00–10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Succotash, 186 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD

Hosts: EnableComp, Medix, MDS, PennCredit, AblePay, and HBiZ/Health Business Solutions

Who: Women in healthcare finance and revenue cycle; HFMA attendees; revenue cycle leaders; health system finance executives

RSVP: https://enablecomp.com/rcm-remix-event-rsvp/

RSVP is required to attend.

EnableComp will exhibit at Booth 614 throughout the HFMA Annual Conference 2026, June 7–10, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. Frank Forte (CEO) and Mike Esworthy (Chief Strategy Officer) are available for media interviews during the conference.

About EnableComp

EnableComp earned its reputation in the toughest corners of the revenue cycle by solving the complex claims no one else could. It developed Complex Revenue Intelligence™ (CRI), a smarter approach to predict and prevent revenue loss. Powered by the e360 RCM® AI-driven platform and the most expansive complex revenue cycle dataset, EnableComp today helps more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide recover $3 billion annually from complex claims, denials, and revenue recovery. EnableComp has been recognized as Black Book's #1 Specialty RCM provider for complex claims and revenue integrity in 2024 and 2025, a multi-year Top Workplaces honoree, and its platform is SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST e1-certified. Learn more at EnableComp.com.

Media Contact

Supreme Communications for EnableComp

[email protected]

SOURCE EnableComp