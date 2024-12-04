EnableComp Welcomes Frank Forte as Chief Executive Officer

Former Cloudmed executive to lead the company and its proprietary RCM platform through next phase of growth

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions to improve complex revenue cycle performance, has announced the appointment of Frank Forte as CEO. Forte will spearhead the company's growth and drive the next generation of specialized solutions for EnableComp's E360 RCM™ intelligent automation platform, helping healthcare providers successfully navigate the increasingly complex revenue cycle landscape. Forte takes over from Randy Dobbs, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board after his successful three-year tenure as CEO.

Forte brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in executive leadership, healthcare technology, and revenue cycle management, having most recently served as CEO at AnatomyIT, a leader in cybersecurity and IT solutions for healthcare. Before AnatomyIT, Forte was Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager at Cloudmed, where he developed and implemented the company's commercial strategy, successfully scaling the Cloudmed platform leading up to the Company's acquisition by R1. Before Cloudmed, Forte held executive roles for various healthcare services and technology companies, including Emerson Electric Corporation.

"On behalf of the EnableComp Board of Directors, we are fortunate to have someone of Frank's caliber as our new CEO to lead the company into its next growth phase," said Ed Sobol, General Partner, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. "Under Frank's leadership, EnableComp will expand upon its already unparalleled revenue cycle technology, extending its solutions to help providers gain higher, more accurate yield across the most complex areas of the revenue cycle. We thank Randy for his significant contributions to EnableComp and are pleased that he will continue with the organization as Executive Chairman."

"I am excited to serve as the EnableComp CEO and continue to build on our track record of innovation and client financial outcomes to support providers as they face increasing payer friction alongside growing reimbursement and denials challenges,'' said Forte.

About EnableComp

EnableComp provides technology-driven solutions to improve complex revenue cycle performance for healthcare organizations, leveraging over 24 years of industry-leading expertise and the E360 RCM™ intelligent automation platform to improve financial sustainability for over 1,000 hospitals, health systems, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) nationwide. Powered by proprietary intelligence from an expansive complex revenue cycle dataset – 21M+ processed claims – EnableComp optimizes revenue capture and recovery across Complex Claims, Denials and other challenging reimbursements. Black Book recognized EnableComp as the #1 Specialty Revenue Cycle Management Solution provider in 2024. To learn more, visit EnableComp.com.

