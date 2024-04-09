Enabled Intelligence and SkyFi forge partnership to bring AI ready satellite imagery to enable real time geospatial intelligence to federal and commercial customers

Under the partnership, customers can access Enabled Intelligence's eView™ pre-labeled satellite imagery library through SkyFi's easy to use data acquisition web and mobile platforms.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enabled Intelligence, a leading provider of scalable, secure AI data annotation, labeling and curation solutions for sensitive and classified data sets, today announced a strategic partnership with SkyFi, an innovative Earth observation imagery and analytics platform.

The new collaboration will couple Enabled Intelligence's capabilities in secure, precise AI data labeling of raw, unstructured sensor data with SkyFi's near-real-time satellite images, enabling U.S. DOD and Intelligence Community agencies to gain real-time, AI-enabled awareness of geospatial data. SkyFi and Enabled Intelligence customers will be able to access Enabled Intelligence's pre-labeled data library, eView™ through SkyFi's Insights. Customers will also be able to seamlessly send SkyFi imagery directly to Enabled Intelligence for customer labeling and analysis.

"The collaboration between Enabled Intelligence and SkyFi symbolizes a significant step forward in employing artificial intelligence for national security, via the combination of our precise data labeling and SkyFi's real-time satellite intelligence," said Peter Kant, CEO of Enabled Intelligence. "SkyFi's portal allows government and commercial customers to easily access Enabled Intelligence accurately labeled eView data library. The breadth and accuracy of eView™ data allows AI developers to create precise and powerful AI tools for geospatial analysis and intelligence."

"I am insanely excited about SkyFi's partnership with Enabled Intelligence, creator of cutting edge AI object detection," said Kate van Dam, Head of Strategy at SkyFi. "We, at SkyFi, are excited to bring Enabled Intelligence's deep experience supporting military and IC missions to the commercial consumer."

Enabled Intelligence is the only data labeling company with authority to operate at TS/SCI levels. To address a number of sensitive and classified government needs in the data labeling and AI annotation spaces, the company employs professionals with cognitive differences, including autism spectrum conditions – focusing their unique skills to better train AI.

Via the partnership, Enabled Intelligence will transform raw, unstructured data to transform Full Motion Video (FMV), Horizontal Motion Imagery (HMI), and overhead imagery into AI-ready intelligence.

The announcement comes on the heels of Enabled Intelligence's entry into the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, announced last month, which enables the company to take its solutions to a wider array of U.S. DOD and Intelligence Customers.

About Enabled Intelligence

Enabled Intelligence specializes in world-class data labeling and AI annotation services, focusing on sensitive and classified datasets across a wide array of markets. We emphasize the crucial role of high-quality inputs and detailed accuracy in developing advanced AI applications, leveraging a specialized team adept at all types of secure data labeling, including audio files, unstructured text, images, and video. We are committed to providing meaningful career opportunities to neurodiverse individuals and veterans, harnessing their unique skills for unparalleled attention to detail in data annotation.

About SkyFi

SkyFi, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is disrupting the Earth observation industry by simplifying the process of ordering Earth observation imagery and analytics through its user-friendly apps and enterprise-grade API. By partnering with leading satellite and aerial imaging companies and leveraging cutting-edge technology, SkyFi empowers customers to easily access a wide range of data sensors, including optical, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), and multispectral.

SOURCE Enabled Intelligence