Enabled Intelligence Assessed "Awardable" for Department of Defense work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

News provided by

Enabled Intelligence, Inc.

08 Feb, 2024, 09:30 ET

Company Provides Scalable and Secure Data Annotation Solutions for Mission-Critical AI Applications

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a leading provider of scalable, secure AI data annotation, labeling and curation solutions for national security applications, announced it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

Enabled Intelligence's AI data solutions are designed to meet the needs of US DOD and Intelligence Community agencies for secure and precise AI data labeling of raw, unstructured sensor data – at scale. Enabled Intelligence's data annotation and labeling platform, EI Engine, combines best-of-breed AI labeling technology with expert-in-the-loop data analysis. 

Thanks to its onsite SCIF and 100% US employee team of data analysts, Enabled Intelligence can transform raw, unstructured data such as SWIR, SAR, video, satellite, hyperspectral, and foreign language audio into AI-ready intelligence.

Enabled Intelligence's services are used by US government agencies, commercial data providers, and top government systems integrators and prime contractors. 

"We're proud to now be on the Tradewinds marketplace," said Peter Kant, CEO of Enabled Intelligence.  "The marketplace will help us provide secure, high quality AI data annotation and labeling solutions at scale to a wider group of DOD and other government customers."

Enabled Intelligence's video, "AI Data Labeling As A Service", accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company helped an Intelligence Community customer develop an AI object detection model to support its intelligence gathering missions, at a fraction of the cost and time of alternative approaches. Enabled Intelligence was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

For more information about Enabled Intelligence visit, www.enabledintelligence.net.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace: The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

For more information or media requests, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Enabled Intelligence, Inc.

