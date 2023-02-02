Enabling a Connected Experience for the Consumer: Digital Signage Provides the Platform to Bring Multi-Channel Strategies Together for the Grocery, Retail, and QSR Sectors

Already widely installed in one of Europe's major grocery retailers, the SPDS1000 & SPDS1001 Indoor Enclosures allow for wall or window mounting of the 55" Samsung® QH55R or QH55B screen. These configurations are ideal for in-store and outward facing promotional, wayfinding, and informational messaging. The enclosures were designed to have a slimline, minimal footprint to enable easy installation, have passed the Samsung Design Review process and are equipped with safety glass and security screws.

Designed to withstand wind up to 90mph (Hurricane level 1), our SPDS3001 and SPDS3002 Outdoor Single or Dual Display Enclosures are perfect for the QSR drive-thru, hospitality, grocery, or retail environments. Supplied with an anti-graffiti coating as standard, these rugged yet sleek enclosures are constructed specifically for the outdoors and are compatible with Samsung's OH55F/ OH55A/ OH55A-S displays and have passed the Samsung Design Review process.

As with our market leading SpacePole® range of products, the SPDS2000 Hook & Rail system is both configurable and modular. You can use single or multiple screens, wall or ceiling mounted, single-sided or back-to-back and mix and match from a range of components to create your custom installation for digital menu boards or other mounted signage applications. Our Hook & Rail system supports screen sizes from 22" to 55", in portrait and landscape. The tilt and screen height adjustment features allow exceptional visibility, depending on ceiling height.

Ian Dewar, CEO and Managing Director of the Ergonomic Solutions Group explained, "Digital Signage has unlocked a wealth of opportunities for the retail and hospitality industries. It provides a platform that delivers messaging and information in a consumable format for the customer. Our expertise in providing modular, configurable, and customizable technology mounting solutions give us an opportunity to bring the SpacePole brand to a new and exciting application."

Our new SpacePole Kiosk & Signage product range are manufactured in line with our core value to respect the planet, and reflect the ideals presented in our Sustainability Policy.

