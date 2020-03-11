Enabling Independence: Connected Solutions for Seniors and Caregivers

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next several decades, the number of Americans ages 65 and older will double to over 80 million by 2050. Three out of four consumers ages 40 and older expect to live in their own homes when they turn 80, and the costs of assisted living facilities will make aging in the home the only option for many Americans. Service providers, professional security monitoring and PERS monitoring companies, which have existing footprints in the home, are exploring opportunities to serve this population.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873725/?utm_source=PRN



This report assesses the aging with independence market and highlights leading use cases, including safety, medication management, wellness, and social engagement. It profiles leading efforts from service providers and product manufacturers, examines business models and partnership requirements, and includes a five-year forecast of PERS and sensor-based independent living solutions for seniors at home.



