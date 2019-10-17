Enabling New Payment Experiences: Aliaswire and OV Loop Announce Integration of DirectBiller® and OV Concierge™ Technologies

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliaswire, Inc., a leading bill payments innovator, and OV Loop, Inc., the disruptive messaging and payments platform, announced today a joint initiative to enable new, large-scale bill payment experiences on both platforms.

In the mutually beneficial agreement, Aliaswire will incorporate OV's Concierge™ solution into their EIPP/EBPP platform, and OV will integrate Aliaswire's bill presentment and credit/debit/ACH processing capabilities into the OV Conversational Commerce (cCommerce™) platform.

Scott Goldthwaite, president of Massachusetts-based Aliaswire said the integration enables unique customer experiences to better serve the bill payment market. "By integrating our DirectBiller® platform with the OV Concierge™ platform, Aliaswire can now provide an end-to-end Conversational Payments solution to our enterprise bill payment customers via our growing network of channel partners and resellers," he said.

Aliaswire's DirectBiller platform is a highly integratable web-based, multi-channel Electronic Invoicing / Bill Presentment and Payments technology that orchestrates and streamlines the bill pay process for anytime, anywhere, anyhow payments.

Will Graylin, CEO of Boston-based OV Loop said that Aliaswire's large-scale processing capabilities further enable the company's launch into Financial and other segments that issue credit or have high-volume, recurring transactions. "We are excited to further enhance our Conversational Commerce (cCommerce™) offering by enabling large-scale batch bill presentment as part of OV's MessagePay solution, as well as credit/debit card and ACH processing of consumer payments initiated through OV's platform," he said.

"As we launch our solutions into segments that issue credit or have high-volume, recurring payment transactions, it was important to find a partner who had the combination of know-how and scale that Aliaswire brings to the table," said Graylin.

About Aliaswire, Inc.

Aliaswire is a leading payments technology provider of highly advanced, secure and reliable transaction processing solutions. Aliaswire's unparalleled, intelligent platforms, APIs and intellectual property continuously evolve and scale to meet changing market demands across multiple verticals. An industry-recognized innovator, Aliaswire provides multi-tenant payment processing capabilities to the market through our growing network of channel partners and resellers. Aliaswire's network includes leading financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and multiple payment networks.

About OV Loop, Inc.

OV Loop, Inc. (OV), based in Boston, Massachusetts, provides patented Conversational Commerce (cCommerce™) and Universal Wallet (uWallet™) to help card issuers and businesses deliver next gen customer experiences (CX) with 1-Tap or Handsfree messaging & payments across virtually any device and any communication channel. For card issuers, OV enables instant issuance Tap & Pay on iPhones and Androids, plus a Super Card™ that is faster, safer and more differentiated than traditional cards. For businesses that need better customer service and collections, OV invented omnichannel multimode messaging with payments called Concierge™ and MessagePay™ to help create high-conversion and high-trust relationships with their customers.

