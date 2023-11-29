Enabling Pathways to a Sustainable Future: KAPSARC's Active Role at COP28

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world eagerly anticipates the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies & Research Center (KAPSARC) positions itself at the forefront, ready to contribute with invaluable energy expertise and insights to help shape the global discourse on climate strategies and policies.

COP28 signifies a pivotal moment in our collective journey, working to deliver solutions that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in accordance with the Paris Agreement goals. With a central focus on global stocktake, mitigation, adaptation and finance the conference aims to provide actionable energy pathways, setting the stage for a resilient and inclusive climate future.

In anticipation of this critical event, KAPSARC's President Fahad Alajlan expresses the center's dedication, stating, "As a UNFCCC accredited observer, KAPSARC eagerly joins this year's COP28, hosting an official side event and additional activities, engaging in panel discussions, and pledging to contribute expertise and insights to global initiatives combating climate challenges."

KAPSARC's engagement in COP28 spans across diverse and critical topics, reflecting the center's commitment to science-backed and data-driven discussions. With over 20 events and contributions from more than 15 experts spanning four critical themes, KAPSARC is poised to actively participate in this important climate dialogue.

Highlighted KAPSARC events at COP28:

Connecting the Dots for the Hydrogen Economy – December 3: Shahid Hasan, Fellow- KAPSARC. Ghassan Wakim, Zero-carbon Fuels Production and Export Director, Clean Air Task Force, Rami Shabaneh, Fellow- KAPSARC.

Decarbonizing Aviation and Maritime Sectors – December 4: Andres Felipe-Guzman, Fellow- KAPSARC, Nora Nezamuddin, Fellow- KAPSARC.

Role of LPG in Enabling the Just & Inclusive Energy Transition – December 5: Fateh Belaid, Fellow- KAPSARC.

Hard-to-abate Sectors in the Energy Transition: Bridging Gaps in Implementation & Enablers December 6: Fahad Alajlan, President - KAPSARC Fatih Yilmaz, Fellow I- KAPSARC - Mohamad Hejazi, Director Climate & Sustainability – KAPSARC.

Launch of the 2023 Circular Carbon Economy Index – December 9: Fatih Yilmaz, Fellow, KAPSARC.

Satellite Technology for Measuring & Tracking GHG Emissions – December 10: Walid Matar- KAPSARC. Anwar Gasim, KAPSARC, Abdelrahman Muhsen, KAPSARC.

For media inquiries please contact Rami Husseini, [email protected], [email protected], +966506635580

*About KAPSARC:

KAPSARC is a leading Middle East think tank dedicated to advancing knowledge on energy, environment, and regional economic issues. Accredited observer of UNFCCC, KAPSARC actively contributes to global climate action. The mission of KAPSARC is to advance Saudi Arabia's energy sector and inform global policies through evidence-based advice and applied research. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288681/KAPSARC.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288683/KAPSARC_Logo.jpg

