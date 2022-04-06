Industry Leaders Share Strategies for Accelerating the Journey to Value, Making Risk Sharing More Accessible, Enhancing Patient and Provider Experience, and Reducing Administrative Burden

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providers need tools and support to succeed under care models focused on value and experience. This engaging online discussion between payer, provider, and vendor addresses how healthcare stakeholders can simultaneously accelerate the journey to value, make risk sharing more accessible, enhance patient and provider experience, and reduce administrative burden.

Join this online discussion on April 14th at 11am CST, led by moderator Jonas Goldstein, VP Strategy and Product Marketing at Vim, and panelists Todd Van Tol, Executive Vice President of Healthcare Value at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and Milan Vyas, Vice President of Business Development at MyCare Medical.

To register for the Enabling Provider Networks Through Technology, Data, and Partnerships webinar, click here.

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim's software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high quality healthcare through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com .

