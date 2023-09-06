Enact Exhibiting at RE+ to Showcase Award-Winning Software for Installers to Grow Their Solar and Storage Businesses

News provided by

Enact

06 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning solar software platform, ENACT Systems ("Enact"), will be attending RE+, the largest clean energy event in North America from September 12th to 14th in Las Vegas. This follows Enact's participation in a series of events this year, including InterSolar Europe and RE+ Mid-Atlantic.

The Enact software platform transforms how storage projects are designed, deployed, and managed, enabling installers to design, price, sell, and track project execution. Enact will showcase how its technology is accelerating the transition to clean energy, and its mission to improve and simplify the solar buying and ownership experience.

Enact will also be highlighting its recently launched Design as a Service (DaaS), which allows installers to request design services from Enact for any commercial or residential property. This service provides 24/7 access to NABCEP design experts, who provide ongoing support to handle any design request. Proposals can be delivered as fast as the same day.

Further, the new Enact Home app designed for the consumer to manage their clean energy transition will be highlighted. Enact Home provides solar panel owners of any property type with independent analysis and personalized insights to optimize their solar experience and maximize return on investment.

"After a successful RE+ Mid-Atlantic, we're proud to join the industry leaders exhibiting at RE+ in Vegas this month. We are the only platform that tracks customer outcomes of a solar or storage project, and enables solar professionals to design proposals that deliver real outcomes, thus ultimately meeting customer needs," said Deep Chakraborty, CEO of Enact.

You can visit the Enact team at booth 7415 at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center from the 12th to 14th September at RE+. On Wednesday, September 13th, Enact will also be hosting a Happy Hour in partnership with GoodLeap, America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, delivering a technology-driven financing experience that is simple, fast, and frictionless.

About Enact

Enact's award-winning software platform is designed to transform and accelerate clean energy globally. Enact is the only two-sided platform that allows both residential and commercial users to simplify their entire solar and energy storage purchase and ownership journey, designed by Enact and delivered by local solar professionals.

For more information please contact:

Tom Lickley, Bloxspring
[email protected]

Olivia Guy Jenkins, Bloxspring
[email protected]

+1 855 503 6228

SOURCE Enact

