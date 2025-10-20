Enartis and Parsec Sign Agreement to Shape the Future of Oenology

The deal will lay the foundations for the creation of an unparalleled global player, capable of offering integrated, technologically advanced solutions for the complete and smart management of winemaking processes. A new era of growth, innovation, and shared vision begins.

NOVARA, Italy, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enartis S.r.l., a leading company of the Esseco Group and a world leader in providing products and technologies for the oenological industry, announces the signing of a preliminary agreement to acquire 100% of Parsec S.r.l., an Italian centre of excellence based in Sesto Fiorentino (Florence), internationally renowned for designing and manufacturing advanced, integrated control systems for the wine sector.

The effectiveness of the agreement is subject to the completion of the procedure required by Italian law.

The integration of Enartis and Parsec will create a global player capable of offering wineries worldwide a complete and smart management of their production processes, combining the advantages of cutting-edge oenological solutions with advanced, automated process management, from grape reception to bottling, on a single platform.

This strategic union, following the acquisition of the Portuguese company Winegrid in 2023, will mark the birth of a globally unique hub of expertise. The new group will be able to provide comprehensive support to wineries across the globe, optimising every production phase in terms of efficiency, sustainability, and quality.

Within the framework of the future structure, which aims to leverage the key competencies that have defined Parsec's success, Giuseppe Floridia will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer. He will work in close synergy with the current partners and the entire team, a group of highly experienced professionals whose collective contribution has been instrumental to the company's development.

"This is the beginning of a chapter we intend to write together," declares Samuele Benelli, Chief Executive Officer of Enartis. "Today, we are laying the groundwork to unite not just two companies, but two families that share the same culture of customer service and the same passion for excellence and innovation. The extraordinary expertise of the Parsec team, combined with our global presence, will create incredible potential. We want every person, in both Enartis and Parsec, to feel like a key part of this future adventure."

Piermario Ticozzelli, Enartis Business Director, states: "The union between Enartis and Parsec will consolidate our commitment to offering integrated and innovative solutions for increasingly efficient and high-quality winemaking. The complementarity between the two companies' skills will be a powerful engine for growth, capable of generating new business opportunities. Together, we will become the strategic partner for future-focused wineries around the world."

"The union with Enartis represents the natural evolution of Parsec's growth journey," declares Giuseppe Floridia, Chief Executive Officer of Parsec. "We chose Enartis because we see in them our own vision and a deep commitment to innovation. The combination of Parsec and Enartis allows for the integration of scientific knowledge with control and process management technology, offering the market tools for an ever more measurable and sustainable quality of wine."

About Enartis S.r.l.

Enartis, part of the Esseco Group, is a world leader in the development and supply of oenological aids and technologies. Active for over 20 years, it offers innovative solutions not only for wine but also for spirits, ciders, and no-low alcohol beverages. With a network of 12 locations across 5 continents and a team of over 230 people, Enartis builds its success on the pillars of research and customer proximity.

About Parsec S.r.l.

Founded in 1995 in Florence, Parsec S.r.l is a leader in the design and creation of "turnkey" plants, equipment, and integrated control systems for the vinification and ageing of wines. It was the first company in the world to develop integrated systems for controlled micro-oxygenation, fermentation management, selective extraction, and automatic winery supervision. Its patented technologies are installed in over 30 countries worldwide.

