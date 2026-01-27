Enata Introduces an AI "Second Brain" for Field Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enata today introduced an AI "second brain" designed for field sales teams that spend their days on the road meeting customers face to face. Founded by a former field sales rep and sales leader, Enata's team includes AI product and engineering leaders from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Snorkel AI, and is backed by leading institutional investors across the enterprise and AI ecosystem.

Field sales has been stuck with desk-first tools for too long. Reps lose hours to admin work, follow-ups slip, and teams make decisions without a full picture of what's happening across the territory.

Enata is built to help reps run their business from the road: capture what happened by voice, organize it automatically, and surface the next best action. Instead of digging through dashboards, PDFs, or stale email threads, reps can ask a question on the go and get an instant, grounded answer about their territory, accounts, and next steps.

Enata is designed for teams selling in industries where relationships and in-person coverage matter most, including medical aesthetics, medical device, pharma, CPG, and beverage.

With Enata, teams can:

Capture visit notes and customer context by voice, without switching into "admin mode"

Keep a living record of relationship history and key account details across the territory

Turn scattered updates into organized follow-ups and next steps, so nothing slips

"Field work happens on the move. Your tools should too," said Justin Bedard, Founder and CEO of Enata. "We're building the territory brain reps can use by voice, right from the road."

To learn more, visit enata.ai.

About Enata

Enata is building the AI second brain for field sales, helping reps capture customer context by voice, stay organized across accounts, and act on next steps while in the field.

