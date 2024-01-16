Enavate Sciences Hires Christine Del Corsano as Chief Financial Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enavate Sciences, a portfolio company of Patient Square Capital, is pleased to announce that Christine Del Corsano has joined the firm as their Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Del Corsano reports to James Boylan, Chief Executive Officer of Enavate Sciences, and will oversee finance and operations for the firm and will partner with the executive team on corporate strategy.

Ms. Del Corsano has over 25 years of experience in finance and healthcare investment banking. Prior to joining Enavate, she was a Managing Director and Business Manager at Leerink Partners, where she partnered with senior management to develop the strategic direction for the investment bank and was then instrumental in building the infrastructure and leading the operations for the business. Prior to Leerink Partners, Ms. Del Corsano spent over 10 years at Merrill Lynch in a variety of finance and business management roles. She began her career as a staff accountant at New York Life Insurance.

"Christine's deep and specialized experience managing health care finance, accounting and operations makes her a great fit for our team as we continue to build and grow our business," said Mr. Boylan. "I look forward to working with Christine again and I believe that her insights into our business infrastructure needs and corporate strategy will be invaluable to us."

"I am thrilled to join Enavate Sciences, to partner with Jim Boylan once again, and to be part of this very talented team," added Ms. Del Corsano. "Enavate has an extraordinary opportunity with Patient Square Capital, and has built tremendous momentum with nine partner companies in the portfolio currently. I am excited to collaborate with the team and contribute to the financial success and growth of the organization."

This addition to the senior team marks an ongoing period of growth for Enavate, and builds on the momentum of its previously announced hire of Sara Nayeem as Executive Vice President, Investments in December 2023.

About Enavate Sciences

Enavate Sciences is a portfolio company of Patient Square Capital dedicated to supporting therapeutic companies advancing medicines and enabling technologies with transformative potential to address patient need. Through the application of capital support and operational experience, Enavate strives to enable and empower a diverse portfolio of therapeutics companies to accelerate innovation. To learn more about Enavate, please visit www.enavatesciences.com.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square") is a dedicated health care investment firm with more than $7.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. The firm partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world. For more information, visit www.patientsquarecapital.com.

