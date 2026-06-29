eNavvi Achieves Surescripts® E-Prescribing Certification

eNavvi delivers trusted, seamless prescription routing to clinicians within its physician-built prescribing workflow

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eNavvi, the physician-founded digital prescribing platform built for transparency, today announced that it has achieved Surescripts® E-Prescribing certification. Clinicians can now benefit from seamless access to Surescripts E-Prescribing capabilities directly within the eNavvi platform.

"Achieving Surescripts E-Prescribing certification is a milestone for eNavvi and for the clinicians who rely on us every day," said Teja Pathakota, MD, MBA, Chief Compliance Officer at eNavvi. "Connecting to Surescripts E-Prescribing technology means our providers can prescribe with greater confidence and speed, helping to get patients the medications they need sooner."

Surescripts is the nation's leading health intelligence network, connecting virtually all electronic health records (EHR) vendors, health systems, pharmacies, health plans, and long-term and post-acute care facilities. "Achieving Surescripts E-Prescribing certification connects eNavvi's clinicians to a trusted, nationwide network built for safe, reliable prescribing," said Larry King, VP Product Innovation, Intelligent Prescribing at Surescripts. "It's a meaningful step toward closing the interoperability gaps that stand between patients and the care they need and we're proud to support eNavvi's work to make E-Prescribing more seamless for prescribers so they can focus on providing safer and better-informed care to patients." Surescripts E-Prescribing certification enables eNavvi clinicians with access to reliable electronic routing to pharmacies nationwide, reducing pharmacy callbacks and helping patients access their prescriptions safely and without delay.

It also extends eNavvi's reach with trusted, standardized health intelligence, a step toward closing the interoperability gaps that remain a barrier to coordinated, value-based care.

Those interested in learning more about eNavvi can visit enavvi.com.

About eNavvi

eNavvi is a physician-founded digital prescribing platform built to enable transparent, hassle-free prescribing. Designed by practicing physicians, eNavvi gives clinicians real-time price transparency and fast, secure prescription routing to a nationwide pharmacy network, helping providers prescribe with confidence and patients access the medications they need. Learn more at enavvi.com.

Contact:

Alex Prevallet

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SOURCE eNavvi