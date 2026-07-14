eNavvi and Amazon Pharmacy Collaborate to Provide Clinicians, Patients with Real-Time Transparent Medication Pricing, Fast Home Delivery Options

Integration gives healthcare providers real-time information at the point of care to share with patients about prescription pricing, availability and convenient home delivery options, including same-day delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eNavvi, the digital prescription platform designed to simplify the prescribing experience, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Pharmacy, a full-service digital pharmacy, to provide clinicians with real-time medication pricing, availability and fast nationwide home delivery options directly through eNavvi's seamless e-prescribing workflow. The integration is designed to support medication adherence and increase access, especially for patients in pharmacy deserts.

For healthcare professionals, the eNavvi integration with Amazon Pharmacy eliminates guesswork about whether a medication is in stock, provides transparent costs comparing cash pricing versus estimated insurance copays with eligible manufacturer discounts applied automatically and shows how quickly medications will arrive at patients' homes. At no additional cost, clinicians can make informed prescribing decisions within a single integrated workflow, eliminating the friction of sending a prescription only to learn that a drug is unavailable or backordered.

Amazon Pharmacy provides 24/7 access to licensed pharmacists and same-day and next-day delivery, with same-day prescription delivery available in nearly 3,000 U.S. cities and towns, expanding to nearly 4,500 by the end of 2026.

"This collaboration fundamentally changes what physicians can see and do at the moment of prescribing," said Simon Chang, DO, Chief Executive Officer of eNavvi. "Transparent pricing, real-time availability and direct routing to Amazon Pharmacy means better decisions and fewer barriers between patients and the medications they need."

Patients who are Prime members can enjoy additional savings of up to 80% off generics. They can also participate in RxPass, Amazon Pharmacy's $5 monthly subscription program that provides more than 60 generics at no additional cost, regardless of how many prescriptions they need, all delivered free to their door. RxPass is ideal for patients managing chronic conditions who pay more than $5 per month in out-of-pocket costs for multiple generic medications.

"Amazon Pharmacy is committed to providing a transparent pharmacy experience that removes the friction preventing patients from reliably accessing the medications they are prescribed," said Tanvi Patel, Vice President and General Manager of Amazon Pharmacy. "By integrating directly into the prescribing workflow with eNavvi, we are helping clinicians and patients make informed decisions about their health. We know that when patients can conveniently access their medications, they take them and live healthier lives."

To learn more about the eNavvi and Amazon Pharmacy integration and how both companies are working to simplify how patients access medications, visit enavvi.com/home.

About eNavvi

eNavvi is a San Jose-based digital prescription platform built to modernize the e-prescribing experience for healthcare providers. By surfacing real-time medication pricing, pharmacy availability and instant prescription routing within a single workflow, eNavvi empowers physicians to make more informed prescribing decisions and helps patients access their medications faster.

Media Contact:

Alex Prevallet

[email protected]

Amazon Pharmacy: [email protected]

SOURCE eNavvi