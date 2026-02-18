eNavvi Announces Strategic Alliance with ACHC to Elevate Standards in Digital Prescribing and Compounding Pharmacy Networks

Partnership expands eNavvi's PCAB-Accredited network and provides exclusive financial and educational benefits to member pharmacies.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eNavvi, the leading digital prescription marketplace, today announced a Strategic Alliance with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), the premier accrediting body for pharmacy compliance and quality. This agreement formally aligns eNavvi's digital marketplace with the industry's gold standard for safety, creating a unified ecosystem that rewards pharmacies for maintaining PCAB accreditation.

As the demand for compounded medications rises, verifying pharmacy quality is critical. By partnering directly with ACHC, eNavvi is moving beyond simply aggregating pharmacies to actively building a safer supply chain. This alliance creates a direct pathway for eNavvi member pharmacies to achieve and maintain PCAB accreditation, ensuring that prescribers on the platform have access to the highest quality compounding facilities in the nation.

"This alliance is a natural evolution for eNavvi as we continue to prioritize quality in the digital prescribing space," said Dr. Alex Prevallet, Chief Growth Officer at eNavvi. "By partnering with ACHC, we are doing more than just expanding our network; we are actively incentivizing excellence. Lowering the financial and educational barriers to accreditation allows us to cultivate a safer, more efficient ecosystem where prescribers can trust the quality of every medication ordered."

"eNavvi was built by physicians who appreciate solutions that compounded medications offer in the world of personalized medicine. We prioritize provider-driven choice in selecting high-quality compounding pharmacies" said Caroline Girardeau, PharmD, ACHC's Pharmacy Program Director. "eNavvi's physician-led approach aligns well with how we think about recognizing compounding pharmacies that adhere to rigorous USP requirements and produce high-quality medications people can trust. Together, we're supporting pharmacies with exceptional compounding quality through accreditation."

Key Benefits of the ACHC and eNavvi Strategic Alliance:

Reciprocal Financial Incentives: To lower the cost of quality, ACHC is offering eNavvi members a $1,000 discount on PCAB accreditation fees. Conversely, eNavvi is providing a $1,000 credit on services to any facility that holds an active ACHC accreditation.

To lower the cost of quality, ACHC is offering eNavvi members a on PCAB accreditation fees. Conversely, eNavvi is providing a to any facility that holds an active ACHC accreditation. Educational Support: eNavvi members gain privileged access to ACHC's educational suite, including discounts on Accreditation Guide to Success workbooks and reduced pricing for ACHCU workshops to prepare for surveys.

eNavvi members gain privileged access to ACHC's educational suite, including discounts on workbooks and reduced pricing for ACHCU workshops to prepare for surveys. Streamlined Accreditation: The partnership opens opportunities for co-hosted educational sessions designed to guide pharmacies through the complex accreditation process, ensuring higher success rates and compliance.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in eNavvi's mission to make prescription price transparency and fulfillment seamless for independent practices and their patients.

About eNavvi eNavvi is a digital prescription platform designed to bring transparency and simplicity to the prescribing process. By connecting physicians directly with a curated network of pharmacies, eNavvi empowers providers to find the best value and availability for their patients. More information is available at www.enavvi.com.

About ACHC The Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) is a nonprofit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is the parent organization of PCAB (Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board), setting the standards for quality in the compounding industry.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE eNavvi