eNavvi and Cost Plus Drugs Expand Relationship to Enhance Prescription Access

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eNavvi, Inc., a leader in the prescription marketplace, and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (Cost Plus Drugs) are excited to announce a strategic collaboration that enables physicians to prescribe medications directly through eNavvi's digital prescription pad to over 7,000 independent pharmacies and major national grocery pharmacy chains. This relationship streamlines the prescribing process, improves convenience, and enhances prescription price transparency for patients nationwide.

Revolutionizing Prescription Access

Through this integration, physicians can use eNavvi's platform to compare medication prices in real-time and prescribe directly from eNavvi with just a few clicks. Patients now have the option to pick up their prescriptions from local pharmacies, offering greater convenience and faster access especially for time sensitive prescriptions.

"Our expansion into the retail pharmacy sector exemplifies our commitment to simplifying the prescribing process for physicians and patients," said Simon Chang, DO, CEO of eNavvi. "By expanding with Cost Plus Drugs and integrating with major grocery pharmacies, we minimize steps and enhance convenience, ultimately benefiting both providers and patients."

Cost Plus Drugs, known for its transparent and affordable pricing model, brings significant value to this collaboration. The integration of the Cost Plus Team Cuban Card pricing allows patients to access discounted medication prices at participating pharmacies.

Simplified Prescribing for Healthcare Providers

Healthcare providers can sign up at www.enavvi.com to access the enhanced prescribing platform. After a simple identity verification process, they can prescribe directly to a wide network of retail and online pharmacies, including major grocery chains, with access to transparent pricing information provided by Cost Plus Drugs.

About eNavvi, Inc.

Founded by physicians dedicated to reducing healthcare costs, eNavvi has emerged as a leader in the prescription marketplace. Our digital prescription pad focuses on making healthcare more transparent, accessible, and convenient through innovative, regulatory-compliant technology. eNavvi invites healthcare providers to join us in revolutionizing the prescribing process. For more information, visit www.enavvi.com .

About Cost Plus Drugs

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

