eNavvi Partners with SandsRx to Expand Sterile and Non-Sterile Compounding for Dermatology, Weight Management, and HRT

SAN JOSE, Calif. and WYLIE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eNavvi, the leading digital prescription marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership with SandsRx, adding one of Texas's most respected independent pharmacies to its growing network. This collaboration significantly expands eNavvi's capabilities, providing prescribers with streamlined access to PCAB-accredited sterile and non-sterile compounding for high-demand specialties including dermatology, urology, weight management, and hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

As demand for personalized medicine grows, the partnership addresses a critical need for reliable, high-quality compounded medications. SandsRx operates state-of-the-art facilities in Wylie and Frisco, Texas, strictly adhering to the industry's most rigorous standards. Their inclusion in the eNavvi network ensures that providers can prescribe complex formulations—from customized dermatological creams to sterile injectables for weight loss and sexual health—with confidence in the pharmacy's adherence to established compounding quality and safety standards.

"SandsRx brings a level of dedication to the eNavvi network that directly benefits our prescribers and their patients," said Dr. Simon Chang, CEO of eNavvi. "SandsRx distinguishes itself through proactive administrative support and seamless patient communication. Adding SandsRx to our network ensures our prescribers have a partner who treats every order with urgency. They remove the complexity from compounding, making high-quality care accessible and stress-free."

Key Benefits of the SandsRx and eNavvi Partnership:

Expanded Therapeutic Access: Immediate access to specialized formulations for Men's and Women's Health, including Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), urology, and dermatology.

Rigorous Safety Standards: SandsRx is a PCAB-accredited pharmacy, ensuring compliance with USP <795> and <797> standards for sterile and non-sterile compounding.

Operational Excellence: Known for combining clinical expertise with exceptional operational support, SandsRx reduces the administrative burden on medical practices.

This partnership marks another milestone in eNavvi's mission to make prescription price transparency and fulfillment seamless for independent practices and their patients.

About eNavvi eNavvi is a digital prescription platform designed to bring transparency and simplicity to the prescribing process. By connecting physicians directly with a curated network of pharmacies, eNavvi empowers providers to find the best value and availability for their patients.

About SandsRx SandsRx is a premier independent pharmacy based in Texas, specializing in complex sterile and non-sterile compounding. With a focus on patient safety and clinical excellence, SandsRx serves patients across multiple states with personalized medication solutions.

