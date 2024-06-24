eNavvi Unveils New User Interface and Rx Marketplace, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eNavvi, Inc., a leader in the prescription marketplace, is excited to announce the launch of its newly revamped user interface and the introduction of its innovative Rx Marketplace with integrated ePrescribe functionality. This major update is designed to enhance the user experience, making it easier than ever for healthcare providers to prescribe medications and for patients to access affordable cash-priced prescriptions.

Revolutionizing Prescription Access

At eNavvi, we believe in the power of technology to simplify healthcare. Our new UI/UX design is not just a visual upgrade; it's a complete overhaul aimed at improving prescribing accessibility and ease of use. "We've developed the neatest and most intuitive user interface available in the current ePrescribe market," says Alex Prevallet, CGO of eNavvi. Our goal is to make prescribing seamless for providers without compromising prescription affordability for patients.

The new Rx Marketplace allows prescribers to easily compare cash prices for medications from a network of transparent pricing pharmacy partners, empowering them to make data-driven decisions that benefit their patients. Pharmacy partners include both online mail-order and retail pharmacies.

Scott Howell, MD, MBA, former US Chief Strategy Officer of Novartis, adds, "I am pleased to continue to work with the eNavvi team as they build and implement their systems to enable more flexible e-prescribing and access to medicines and their vision for improving healthcare generally."

Join Our Open Beta

We are currently in the open beta phase and invite healthcare providers to sign up at enavvi.com to explore our new features and provide valuable feedback. Your insights will help us refine and perfect the platform ahead of our full public release, anticipated in the third quarter of 2024.

Support Our Vision

In tandem with our product launch, we are thrilled to announce our crowdfunding campaign on wefunder.com/eNavvi. This campaign is an opportunity for investors who share our vision of affordable and transparent healthcare to join us on this transformative journey. Leading this effort is Howard Yan, MD, MBA.

About eNavvi, Inc.

Founded by physicians dedicated to reducing healthcare costs, eNavvi has emerged as a leader in the prescription marketplace. Our focus is on making healthcare more transparent, accessible, and affordable through cutting-edge, regulatory-compliant technology. For more information, visit www.enavvi.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

