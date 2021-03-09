Enbala Wins 2020 Japan Energy Challenge Competition

DENVER, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enbala has been named one of three winners of the 2020 Japan Energy Challenge. The challenge awards clean tech innovators from around the world with the opportunity to present their energy technologies to Japan's leading energy sector companies. Enbala presented its Concerto distributed energy control solution during Japan's Energy Engage Live event on March 8.

More than 600 sustainability companies were vetted for 2020's Energy Challenge. The JEC team evaluated the most promising of the companies against clean tech's most important industry trends. Winners were selected from 20 finalists that were evaluated based on criteria such as market traction and technology proficiency.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leader in clean tech innovation for Japan and countries around the world," said Bud Vos, president and CEO of Enbala, a Generac company. "The Enbala platform is an ideal solution to help Japan's energy companies manage the growth of renewables and rapidly integrate vast numbers of distributed energy resources on Japan's electricity grids."

Concerto is an advanced technology platform that underpins Enbala's industry-leading Distributed Energy Resource Management System and Virtual Power Plant technology. It operates in real time to dynamically optimize and dispatch distributed energy resources to respond to the needs of the power system. The platform gives energy retailers and utilities the flexibility to better manage the complexities of modern energy production and availability, which is becoming increasingly complex as consumer demand increases and regional power grids become less reliable.

About Enbala

Enbala provides the advanced technology needed to ensure the operational stability of the world's power grids by harnessing the power of distributed energy. Enbala, a Generac company, is the maker of Concerto™, a real-time energy-balancing platform that underpins Enbala's award-winning and industry-leading distributed energy resource management system and virtual power plant technologies. Enbala's advanced technologies provide energy retailers and utilities the flexibility to better manage the escalating complexities of increasingly variable energy assets and evolving market opportunities in real time.

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end-user customers.

