Enboarder Announces Integration with Equifax to Enhance Onboarding Experience

Strategic alliance will bring I-9 and WOTC management capabilities to the Enboarder platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enboarder , a leading employee communication and workflow platform, today announced a new strategic alliance with Equifax Workforce Solutions that will help improve HR compliance management for Enboarder clients during onboarding and help organizations create more streamlined and connected journeys for new hires.

The strategic alliance will integrate services from Equifax Workforce Solutions within Enboarder's platform, enhancing the ability of Enboarder customers to create more holistic employee experiences that help address both the need to comply with federal, state and county regulations and for human connection during onboarding. The first phase of the integration will enable I-9 Management and Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) management services from Equifax through Enboarder's platform.

"The ability to create strong, authentic connections among employees is the foundation of success for any business and it starts with the onboarding journey," said Brent Pearson, founder and CEO of Enboarder. "Through our partnership with Equifax, our customers can more easily manage the historically time-consuming and paperwork-heavy side of onboarding, allowing them to focus more on what matters most: helping new hires build relationships and a support network from day one."

At a time when organizations are doubling down on employee experience strategies, Enboarder's partnership with Equifax will provide its customers with additional services to help create more personalized onboarding experiences that improve engagement.

With I-9 Management services from Equifax, Enboarder customers can empower their new hires to more seamlessly complete their USCIS Form I-9 from start to finish, from nearly anywhere on any device. And WOTC Management services from Equifax can help Enboarder customers to often identify more WOTC-eligible employees and capture more tax credits for their businesses.

"People expect their digital interactions to be fast, simple and easy," said Joe Muchnick, Senior Vice President of Employer Services and Talent Solutions at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "That's why this partnership is a natural fit: it helps HR leaders more seamlessly deliver an industry-leading I-9 and WOTC experience from Equifax through the Enboarder platform that their companies are already using. That means an enhanced employee experience – and a reduced administrative burden on HR."

About Enboarder

One of the world's leading employee communication and workflow platforms, Enboarder creates better human connections across the entire employee journey for companies of all sizes from startup to scale up. Designed to inspire and engage employees to take action, leading global brands like McDonalds, Hugo Boss, ING and Eventbrite use Enboarder to revolutionize their HR programs and processes. To learn more, visit www.enboarder.com .

