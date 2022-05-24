Enboarder Receives Best Culture Building Solution Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory

The award honors Enboarder's People Activation platform that transforms people programs into human-centric journeys

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enboarder , the world's first and only People Activation platform enabling organizations to create and deliver engaging human-centric employee journeys, today announced that it has earned recognition from The HR Tech Awards Program , powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Enboarder was selected as the Best Culture Building Solution in the Talent Management category. This award recognizes Enboarder as a top global People Activation platform that is enabling organizations worldwide to develop and deliver human-centric employee journeys that inspire action and engagement in their HR programs and processes.

"We're honored to receive this award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory as it underlines the incredible work our entire team has put into building our People Activation platform," said Brent Pearson, founder and CEO of Enboarder. "Our ultimate goal is to help organizations inspire and engage employees throughout the employee lifecycle, from onboarding to offboarding and everything in between. In these unusual times it has never been more important to engage your employees. We're excited to continue this work and grow our solutions that enable businesses to enhance their culture and create human-centered experiences."

Powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the HR Tech Awards program provides buyers with insights into the strengths of today's top HR tech firms. Now in its third year, the annual awards program evaluates solution providers on a number of metrics, including the problems the technology solves, customer satisfaction, key differentiators and a product demonstration.

"Enboarder is setting the standard with its People Activation platform, enabling the workforce to get the information they need and helping employers to focus on their culture," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "By leveraging journeys for key transition moments, workers, stakeholders, and People teams all benefit from consistent, flexible paths that drive action."

To learn more about Enboarder, please visit: https://enboarder.com/ .

About Enboarder

Enboarder is the world's first and only People Activation platform enabling organizations to create and deliver human-centric journeys. Designed to inspire and engage employees to take action, leading global brands like McDonalds, Hugo Boss, ING and Eventbrite use Enboarder to revolutionize their HR programs and processes. To learn more, visit www.enboarder.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Enboarder