Enbridge Adding Canadian Egress to Key U.S. Refining Markets, Enhancing North American Energy Security

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that it has reached a final investment decision on the Mainline Optimization Phase 1 project (MLO1). MLO1 will add capacity to the Company's Mainline network and Flanagan South Pipeline (FSP) to meet customer demand for incremental egress, increasing deliveries of Canadian heavy oil to key refining markets in the U.S. Midwest (PADD II) and Gulf Coast (PADD III).

Key details:

Mainline optimization crude path (CNW Group/Enbridge Inc.)

Expected aggregate capital cost of US$1.4 billion

Adding 150 kbpd of Mainline system capacity

of Mainline system capacity Adding 100 kbpd of FSP capacity

of FSP capacity Capacity is anticipated to be available in 2027

"MLO1 is expected to add capital-efficient and timely egress capacity from Canada, supporting Canadian production and increasing connectivity to the best refining markets in North America," said Colin Gruending, Enbridge's Executive Vice President and President of Liquids Pipelines. "This project demonstrates the competitive advantage of leveraging existing networks to meet growing customer demand, supporting long-term energy security and affordability across North America".

MLO1 will increase capacity on the Mainline through a combination of upstream optimizations and terminal enhancements. In addition, Enbridge plans to add pump stations and terminal enhancements for FSP to increase capacity and will utilize existing capacity on Seaway Pipeline1. The FSP expansion is underpinned by long-term take-or-pay contracts for full-path service from Edmonton, Alberta to Houston, Texas, which support attractive returns for MLO1. As part of the open season process on FSP earlier this year, the majority of existing customers elected to extend their existing full-path contracts through the next decade.

________________________ 1 Seaway Pipeline is jointly owned 50/50 between Enbridge Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P .

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements have been included in this news release to provide readers with information about Enbridge and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including management's assessment of Enbridge's and its subsidiaries' future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as ''anticipate'', ''expect'', ''project'', ''estimate'', ''forecast'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''target'', ''believe'', "likely", and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information or statements included or incorporated by reference in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Mainline Optimization Phase 1, including projected capacity, anticipated benefits, expected costs, key milestone dates, and other related matters.

Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Material assumptions include assumptions about the following: the expected supply of, demand for, export of and prices of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable energy; anticipated utilization of assets; exchange rates; inflation; interest rates; tariffs and trade policies; availability and price of labor and construction materials; the stability of our supply chain; operational reliability; maintenance of support and regulatory approvals for our projects and transactions; anticipated in-service dates; weather; the timing, terms and closing of acquisitions, dispositions and other transactions; the realization of anticipated benefits of transactions; governmental legislation; litigation; estimated future dividends and impact of our dividend policy on our future cash flows; our credit ratings; capital project funding; hedging program; expected earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA); expected earnings/(loss); expected future cash flows; and expected distributable cash flow. Assumptions regarding the expected supply of and demand for crude oil, natural gas, NGL, LNG, RNG and renewable energy, and the prices of these commodities, are material to and underlie all forward-looking statements, as they may impact current and future levels of demand for our services. Similarly, exchange rates, inflation, interest rates and tariffs impact the economies and business environments in which we operate and may impact levels of demand for our services and cost of inputs, and are therefore inherent in all forward-looking statements. The most relevant assumptions associated with forward-looking statements regarding announced projects and projects under construction, including estimated completion dates and expected capital expenditures, include the following: the availability and price of labor and construction materials; the stability of our supply chain; the effects of inflation and foreign exchange rates on labor and material costs; the effects of interest rates on borrowing costs; the impact of weather and customer, government, court and regulatory approvals on construction and in-service schedules and cost recovery regimes.

Enbridge's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to the successful execution of our strategic priorities; operating performance; legislative and regulatory parameters; litigation; acquisitions, dispositions and other transactions and the realization of anticipated benefits therefrom; evolving government trade policies, including potential and announced tariffs, duties, fees, economic sanctions or other trade measures; operational dependence on third parties; dividend policy; project approval and support; renewals of rights-of-way; weather; economic and competitive conditions; public opinion; changes in tax laws and tax rates; exchange rates; inflation; interest rates; commodity prices; access to and cost of capital; our ability to maintain adequate insurance in the future at commercially reasonable rates and terms; political decisions; global geopolitical conditions; and the supply of, demand for and prices of commodities and other alternative energy, including but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release and in our filings with Canadian and US securities regulators. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and our future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time.

Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

