Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses

"The sale of Midcoast is an important step in our shift towards a pure regulated pipeline and utility model, and positions us well to achieve our goal of selling CAD$3 billion in non-core assets in 2018," said Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge. "This transaction includes our 100-percent-owned gathering and processing assets in Texas and Oklahoma. Proceeds from the sale will be used to accelerate the strengthening of our balance sheet and enhance the financial flexibility to fund our industry leading CAD$22 billion secured growth program."

The Midcoast businesses include (i) natural gas gathering, treating, processing and transportation, and NGL transportation, assets located in the East Texas, Western Anadarko, and Barnett shale plays and consist of approximately 11,200 miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines, 2,075 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas processing capacity, and 1,330 MMcf/d of treating capacity, (ii) a NGL logistics and marketing business (including ELTM, L.P. and Enbridge Marketing (U.S.) L.P.), and (iii) a 35 percent interest in Texas Express Pipeline, consisting of a 594-mile, 20-inch NGL pipeline, and a 35 percent interest in Texas Express Gathering, consisting of 115 miles of NGL pipelines and other NGL infrastructure comprising the Company's Texas Express NGL pipeline system.

"I'd like to thank our colleagues at Midcoast who have done an exceptional job running the business safely and reliably day-in and day-out. This sale places great people and great assets in a strong position for future growth," added Mr. Monaco.

AL Midcoast intends to maintain Midcoast's workforce and anticipates that they will join AL Midcoast upon transaction close. AL Midcoast intends to retain a Houston presence.

Enbridge will work with AL Midcoast to ensure a safe transition of Midcoast's operations.

Citi acted as financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP acted as legal advisor to Enbridge on the transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information or statements included or incorporated by reference in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the following: closing date of the transaction; use of proceeds from the transaction; AL Midcoast's intentions regarding Midcoast's workforce; AL Midcoast's intention to maintain an office in Houston; and the transition of Midcoast's operations. Although Enbridge believes these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties pertaining to timing and completion of the transaction, including receipt of regulatory approvals; economic and competitive conditions; and completion of Enbridge's secured growth program. A further discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Enbridge Inc. can be found in its filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. While Enbridge makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers an average of 2.8 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 65% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 20% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Enbridge also has interests in more than 2,500 MW of net renewable generating capacity in North America and Europe. The Company has ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past nine years; its common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.

Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Suzanne Wilton

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: suzanne.wilton@enbridge.com

Investment Community

Jonathan Gould

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-announces-us1-120-billion-sale-of-us-midstream-businesses-300645413.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

Related Links

http://www.enbridge.com

