Enbridge Completes Initial Assessment of Recommendations of Minnesota Administrative Law Judge on Line 3 Replacement Project

Commenting on the ALJ recommendation, Al Monaco, President & CEO, Enbridge Inc. said: "We are pleased that the ALJ's recommendation clearly confirms the need to replace this critical piece of infrastructure that will enhance safety and environmental protection with the latest in pipeline technology and construction methods. The ALJ recommendation also recognizes the economic importance of a modernized Line 3 that will have significant benefits to businesses and communities across Minnesota.

"That being said, the ALJ's suggestion of an alternative route ignores the extensive record compiled by the State of Minnesota in issuing a comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement that incorporates input from thousands of Minnesotans who are in favor of our proposed route. Most notably, the ALJ's recommended route ignores the longstanding wishes of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe that the replacement not be constructed across their reservation."

The ALJ's recommended route (RA-07) would require in-trench replacement of the existing pipeline in the current right-of-way, introducing unnecessary safety, environmental and economic risks. Constructing RA-07 would require lengthy pipeline outages, which would cause extended supply disruptions leading to higher gasoline prices impacting Minnesota and the surrounding region.

Mr. Monaco continued: "From the beginning, we placed a top priority on respecting the views and concerns of communities including Tribal Nations. Our proposed route follows extensive study and is the result of significant input from stakeholders across Minnesota. It acknowledges the legitimate concerns of Tribal Nations, it best protects the environment and it has the overwhelming support of communities. We would like to thank the thousands of Minnesotans representing farmers, small business owners, unions, civic leaders and others for their efforts in support of this critical project."

Enbridge's proposed route has secured easements from landowners for 95% of the right-of-way, and follows existing energy infrastructure corridors for more than 80% of the route. A Final Environmental Impact Statement on the Line 3 project — prepared by the Minnesota Department of Commerce and deemed adequate by the PUC in March 2018 — demonstrates that Enbridge's proposed route is the least impactful to Tribal cultural resources, drinking water and high population areas.

"Coupled with other impacts examined, we believe our preferred route is the optimal solution for Minnesota," said Mr. Monaco. "Given the demonstrated need for Line 3, the benefits of the proposed route, and the substantial negative impacts associated with the ALJ's alternative route, we continue to believe the PUC should approve the replacement of Line 3 as proposed."

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. (the Company) is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers an average of 2.8 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 65% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 20% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Enbridge also has interests in more than 2,500 MW of net renewable generating capacity in North America and Europe. The Company has ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past nine years; its common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.

Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

About Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates a diversified portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the largest pipeline transporter of growing oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation. The system's deliveries to refining centers and connected carriers in the United States account for approximately 23 percent of total U.S. oil imports. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. is traded on the New York stock exchange under the symbol EEP; information about the company is available on its website at www.enbridgepartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Enbridge believes these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties pertaining to project commencement, construction and completion, project equity investors, operating performance, regulatory parameters, competition, growth, economic conditions, and the renewable energy market. A further discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Enbridge Inc. and Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. can be found in their respective filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. While Enbridge makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Editors Please Note: Supplemental information is available on our website:



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Enbridge Inc.

Media Investment Community Suzanne Wilton Jonathan Gould Toll Free: (888) 992-0997 Toll Free: (800) 481-2804 Email: suzanne.wilton@enbridge.com Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com



Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.

Media Investment Community Michael Barnes Roni Cappadonna Toll Free: (888) 992-0997 Toll Free: (800) 481-2804 Email: michael.barnes@enbridge.com Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-completes-initial-assessment-of-recommendations-of-minnesota-administrative-law-judge-on-line-3-replacement-project-300636846.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

Related Links

http://www.enbridge.com

