Enbridge Confirms Line 5 is Safe; No Credible Basis for Terminating 1953 Easement in the Straits of Mackinac

CALGARY, AB and LANSING, Mich., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge remains confident that Line 5 continues to operate safely and that there is no credible basis for terminating the 1953 Easement allowing the Dual Line 5 Pipelines to cross the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge received a notice from the Governor's chief legal counsel this afternoon and is reviewing the document.

"This notice and the report from Michigan Department of Natural Resources are a distraction from the fundamental facts," said Vern Yu, Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines. "Line 5 remains safe, as envisioned by the 1953 Easement, and as recently validated by our federal safety regulator."

"We will continue to focus on the safe operation of the dual Line 5 pipelines at the Straits of Mackinac, ensuring the Great Lakes are protected while also reliably delivering the energy that helps to fuel Michigan's and the region's economy," Yu continued.

In developing its report, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) chose to conduct its assessment of Easement compliance in a non-public manner. The DNR rejected Enbridge's offer to allow technical experts to discuss any questions or clarifications related to its review. This failure to engage reflects a lack of understanding or worse, a continued failure to meet the State's commitments under the 2018 Second Agreement between the State of Michigan and Enbridge, which contemplates periodic meetings on pipeline issues to avoid just this kind of situation.

With today's actions by the Governor and Attorney General based on historical Line 5 compliance, Enbridge finally will have an opportunity to review the DNR's analysis and provide a thorough response through the legal process.

Line 5 is an essential source of energy for not only Michigan but for the entire region including Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Ontario, and Quebec. Any disruption would have devastating consequences.

Our focus remains on protecting the Great Lakes, the environment and all the people who use these waters while delivering energy that people rely on daily. Enbridge's Line 5 has served Michiganders safely without incident at the Straits crossing for more than 65 years, over nine different State Administrations. We remain committed to advancing The Great Lakes Tunnel that will contain a new section of pipeline to replace the Dual Pipelines. Enbridge is currently seeking permit approval for the tunnel project and replacement pipeline which, upon completion, will make a safe Straits crossing even safer.

