Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

Enbridge Inc.

18:59 ET

CALGARY, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors for Enbridge Inc. (TSX, NYSE: ENB) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.671 per common share, payable on June 1, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2018. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the March 1, 2018 dividend.

The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Inc. Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on June 1, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2018.

Common Shares

$0.67100

Preference Shares, Series A                 

$0.34375

Preference Shares, Series B

$0.21340

Preference Shares, Series C

$0.22685

Preference Shares, Series D

$0.27875

Preference Shares, Series F

$0.25000

Preference Shares, Series H

$0.25000

Preference Shares, Series J

US$0.30540

Preference Shares, Series L

US$0.30993

Preference Shares, Series N

$0.25000

Preference Shares, Series P

$0.25000

Preference Shares, Series R

$0.25000

Preference Shares, Series 1

US$0.25000

Preference Shares, Series 3

$0.25000

Preference Shares, Series 5

US$0.27500

Preference Shares, Series 7

$0.27500

Preference Shares, Series 9

$0.27500

Preference Shares, Series 11

$0.27500

Preference Shares, Series 13

$0.27500

Preference Shares, Series 15

$0.27500

Preference Shares, Series 17

$0.321875

Preference Shares, Series 19

$0.30625

About Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. (the Company) is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers an average of 2.8 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 65% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 20% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Enbridge also has interests in more than 2,500 MW of net renewable generating capacity in North America and Europe. The Company has ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past nine years; its common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.

Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Investment Community

Suzanne Wilton

Jonathan Gould

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Toll free: (800) 481-2804

Email: suzanne.wilton@enbridge.com 

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

 

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

