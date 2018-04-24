Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends





Common Shares $0.67100 Preference Shares, Series A $0.34375 Preference Shares, Series B $0.21340 Preference Shares, Series C $0.22685 Preference Shares, Series D $0.27875 Preference Shares, Series F $0.25000 Preference Shares, Series H $0.25000 Preference Shares, Series J US$0.30540 Preference Shares, Series L US$0.30993 Preference Shares, Series N $0.25000 Preference Shares, Series P $0.25000 Preference Shares, Series R $0.25000 Preference Shares, Series 1 US$0.25000 Preference Shares, Series 3 $0.25000 Preference Shares, Series 5 US$0.27500 Preference Shares, Series 7 $0.27500 Preference Shares, Series 9 $0.27500 Preference Shares, Series 11 $0.27500 Preference Shares, Series 13 $0.27500 Preference Shares, Series 15 $0.27500 Preference Shares, Series 17 $0.321875 Preference Shares, Series 19 $0.30625

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. (the Company) is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers an average of 2.8 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 65% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 20% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Enbridge also has interests in more than 2,500 MW of net renewable generating capacity in North America and Europe. The Company has ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past nine years; its common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.

Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media Investment Community Suzanne Wilton Jonathan Gould Toll Free: (888) 992-0997 Toll free: (800) 481-2804 Email: suzanne.wilton@enbridge.com Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

