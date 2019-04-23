Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

CALGARY, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors for Enbridge Inc. (TSX,NYSE: ENB) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73800 per common share, payable on June 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2019. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the March 1, 2019 dividend.

The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Inc. Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on June 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2019.

Common Shares $0.73800 Preference Shares, Series A $0.34375 Preference Shares, Series B $0.21340 Preference Shares, Series C $0.25395 Preference Shares, Series D $0.27875 Preference Shares, Series F $0.29306 Preference Shares, Series H $0.27350 Preference Shares, Series J US$0.30540 Preference Shares, Series L US$0.30993 Preference Shares, Series N $0.31788 Preference Shares, Series P $0.27369 Preference Shares, Series R $0.25000 Preference Shares, Series 1 US$0.37182 Preference Shares, Series 3 $0.25000 Preference Shares, Series 5 US$0.33596 Preference Shares, Series 7 $0.27806 Preference Shares, Series 9 $0.27500 Preference Shares, Series 11 $0.27500 Preference Shares, Series 13 $0.27500 Preference Shares, Series 15 $0.27500 Preference Shares, Series 17 $0.321875 Preference Shares, Series 19 $0.30625

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers in excess of 3 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 62% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 18% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Enbridge also has interests in more than 1,700 MW of net renewable generating capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.

Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

