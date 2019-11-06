Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends
Nov 06, 2019, 07:00 ET
CALGARY, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors for Enbridge Inc. (TSX,NYSE: ENB) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73800 per common share, payable on December 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2019 dividend.
The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Inc. Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on December 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019.
|
Common Shares
|
$0.73800
|
Preference Shares, Series A
|
$0.34375
|
Preference Shares, Series B
|
$0.21340
|
Preference Shares, Series C
|
$0.25243
|
Preference Shares, Series D
|
$0.27875
|
Preference Shares, Series F
|
$0.29306
|
Preference Shares, Series H
|
$0.27350
|
Preference Shares, Series J
|
US$0.30540
|
Preference Shares, Series L
|
US$0.30993
|
Preference Shares, Series N
|
$0.31788
|
Preference Shares, Series P
|
$0.27369
|
Preference Shares, Series R
|
$0.25456
|
Preference Shares, Series 1
|
US$0.37182
|
Preference Shares, Series 3
|
$0.23356
|
Preference Shares, Series 5
|
US$0.33596
|
Preference Shares, Series 7
|
$0.27806
|
Preference Shares, Series 9
|
$0.27500
|
Preference Shares, Series 11
|
$0.27500
|
Preference Shares, Series 13
|
$0.27500
|
Preference Shares, Series 15
|
$0.27500
|
Preference Shares, Series 17
|
$0.321875
|
Preference Shares, Series 19
|
$0.30625
About Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; and Utilities and Power Operations, which serves approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec, and generates approximately 1,600 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Media
Jesse Semko
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com
Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com
SOURCE Enbridge Inc.
Share this article