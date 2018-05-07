Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Confirms Amount of Share Distribution for First Quarter 2018

About Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C.

Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. manages the business and affairs of the Partnership, and its sole asset is an approximate 20 percent limited partner interest in the Partnership. Enbridge Energy Company, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. of Calgary, Alberta, Canada (NYSE: ENB) (TSX: ENB) is the general partner of the Partnership and holds an approximate 35 percent interest in the Partnership. Enbridge Management is the delegate of the general partner of the Partnership.

About Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates a diversified portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the largest pipeline transporter of growing oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation. The system's deliveries to refining centers and connected carriers in the United States account for approximately 25 percent of total U.S. oil imports. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EEP; information about the company is available on its website at www.enbridgepartners.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:



Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.

Media

Michael Barnes

Toll Free: (877) 496-8142

Email: michael.barnes@enbridge.com

Investment Community

Roni Cappadonna

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-energy-management-llc-confirms-amount-of-share-distribution-for-first-quarter-2018-300643883.html

SOURCE Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C.