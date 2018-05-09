Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Solid quarter supported by strong Lakehead and North Dakota System volumes





Line 3 Replacement Project construction well underway in Canada and complete in Wisconsin ; Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) permit decisions expected in the second quarter of 2018; Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) confirms need for project but recommends alternative route





and complete in ; Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) permit decisions expected in the second quarter of 2018; Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) confirms need for project but recommends alternative route Announced quarterly distribution of $0.35 per unit, or $1.40 on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018

First quarter 2018 cash provided by operating activities of $322 million, compared with $234 million in the first quarter 2017. Distributable cash flow (DCF) was $212 million, compared with $198 million in the prior year quarter. EEP's coverage ratio was 1.30x as declared in the first quarter 2018 and 1.24x as declared in the first quarter 2017.

For the quarter, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $430 million, compared with $414 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income from controlling interests was $118 million for the quarter, or $0.25 earnings per limited partner unit, compared with $69 million, or $0.16 earnings per limited partner unit in the prior year quarter. Net income from controlling interests was $74 million for the quarter, or $0.15 earnings per limited partner unit, compared with $65 million, or $0.15 earnings per limited partner unit in the prior year quarter.

PRESIDENT'S COMMENT

"First quarter 2018 results are solid and in line with our expectations," commented Mark Maki, President of the Partnership. "Volumes remained strong on both the Lakehead and North Dakota Systems as we continue to focus on maximizing throughput and operating efficiencies as a means to enhance unitholder value.

"Turning to significant events since last quarter, the Partnership has been materially affected by the complete shift in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) long-standing policy on income tax allowances for Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). The Partnership has taken action to request reconsideration by FERC on this new policy with an objective to see the restoration of the income tax allowance for MLPs. At the same time, we are evaluating options within our control to mitigate the negative impact of the policy change for EEP. "

FERC ACTIONS

In March, the FERC changed its long-standing policy on the treatment of income tax amounts included in the rates of pipelines and other entities subject to cost of service rate regulation within a MLP. FERC revised a policy in place since 2005 to no longer permit entities organized as MLPs to recover an income tax allowance in their cost of service rates. The change in FERC's policy has had a negative impact on the MLP sector. EEP, along with other MLPs and trade associations, filed comments to request clarification, reconsideration and rehearing of FERC's Revised Policy Statement in April and expects to file comments in response to the Notice of Inquiry later this month.

As previously disclosed, the 2018 financial impact to EEP from the combination of US Tax Reform and FERC policy actions is expected to be a $125 million reduction to distributable cash flow (DCF), net of noncontrolling interests, and exclusive of a payback of accumulated deferred income taxes. While many uncertainties remain in regard to the implementation of the recent FERC actions, we continue to evaluate options to mitigate the negative impact of this policy change.

PROJECT EXECUTION

The U.S. Line 3 Replacement Program (U.S. L3R Program), along with the Canadian Line 3 Replacement Program, will support the safety and operational reliability of the mainline system, enhance system flexibility, and allow EEP to optimize throughput on the mainline.

Construction on the Wisconsin portion of the U.S. L3R Program commenced in late June 2017, was mechanically completed in February 2018, and is expected to be commissioned in May 2018.

On April 23, 2018, an ALJ issued Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law and Recommendation (the ALJ Report) to the MPUC in connection with the Partnership's applications for a Certificate and Route Permit. The ALJ recommended that the MPUC grant the Partnership's application for a Certificate, but only if the MPUC also selects a route that would require in-trench replacement of the existing Line 3, which is not the Partnership's preferred route. The ALJ's recommendation is not binding on the MPUC. The MPUC is expected to issue a ruling in the Certificate and Route Permit dockets late in the second quarter of 2018. EEP intends to continue its efforts to secure MPUC approval for its preferred route. On May 9, 2018, EEP filed its exceptions to the ALJ Report with the MPUC. EEP set out proposed revisions to the ALJ's summary of the evidentiary record, as well as its points of disagreement with the ALJ's conclusions and route recommendation.

SEGMENT RESULTS

For purposes of evaluating performance of the Partnership, the Partnership makes adjustments for unusual, non-recurring or non-operating factors to reported earnings, segment EBITDA, and cash flow provided by operating activities, as it allows Management and its investors to more accurately compare the Partnership's performance across periods and the factors being adjusted for are not indicative of the underlying performance and cash flows of the business. Schedules reconciling adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per common share and distributable cash flow to their closest GAAP equivalent are available as an Appendix to this news release.

Liquids

First quarter adjusted EBITDA increased by $36 million over the comparable period in 2017 primarily due to the following items:

Higher EBITDA from the Lakehead System resulting from the timing of operating expenses, and the net effect of recognizing the Return on Equity (ROE) component of revenue under-collection in 2017, partially offset by the lower tax rate pursuant to United States Tax Reform, which decreased revenue collected in our rates

EBITDA from the Partnership's interest in the Bakken Pipeline System, which was placed into service in June 2017

Higher EBITDA from the Mid-Continent System resulting from higher storage revenue and lower operating costs at the Cushing Storage Terminal, partially offset by lower transportation revenues due to the sale of the Ozark Pipeline on March 1, 2017

First quarter adjusted EBITDA excludes a $35 million special item in relation to an impairment charge on the Partnership portion of Line 10, a component of the Lakehead System located in the state of New York, resulting from the classification as held for sale.

Other

Other primarily reflects the results of the Midcoast gas gathering and processing assets. This business was sold in the second quarter of 2017. Remaining amounts in Other represent unallocated corporate costs.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS APPENDICES

Reconciliations of forward looking non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are not available due to the challenges with estimating some of the items, particularly with estimating non-cash unrealized derivative fair value losses and gains, which are subject to market variability and therefore a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted Net Income and Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted net income for the Partnership and adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the principal business segment are provided to illustrate trends in income excluding non-cash unrealized derivative fair value losses and gains and other items that Management believes are not indicative of the Partnership's core operating results. The derivative non-cash losses and gains result from marking to market certain financial derivatives used by the Partnership for hedging purposes that do not qualify for hedge accounting treatment in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance as prescribed under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow

Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measurement to manage the performance of the entity. Distributable cash flow is used as a supplemental financial measurement to assess liquidity and the ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs and make cash distributions to unitholders. The following reconciliations of net income to adjusted EBITDA and net cash provided by operating activities to distributable cash flow are provided because adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not financial measures recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

APPENDIX A

FINANCIAL RESULTS

EEP reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to the same period in 2017, as summarized in the tables below:



Three months ended

March 31,

2018 2017 (unaudited; in millions, except per unit amounts)



Net income(1) $ 74 $ 65 Net income per unit (basic and diluted) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Operating Cash Flow $ 322 $ 234 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 430 $ 414 Distributable Cash Flow $ 212 $ 198 Distribution Coverage Ratio (as declared) 1.30 1.24 Adjusted net income(1) $ 118 $ 69 Adjusted net income per unit (basic and diluted) $ 0.25 $ 0.16





(1) Net income and adjusted net income attributable to general and limited partner ownership interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (2) Includes noncontrolling interests



Three months ended

March 31,

2018 2017 (unaudited; in millions, except per unit amounts)



Operating revenues $ 592 $ 605 Operating expenses:





Operating and administrative 133 164

Power 77 74

Depreciation and amortization 110 109

Impairment of long-lived asset 35 —

Gain on sale of assets — (11) Operating income 237 269 Interest expense, net 104 99 Allowance for equity used during construction 16 10 Income from equity investment in joint venture 23 — Income from continuing operations before income taxes 172 180 Income tax expense — (1) Income from continuing operations 172 179 Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (22) Net income 172 157

Noncontrolling interests (98) (68)

Series 1 preferred unit distributions — (23)

Accretion of discount on Series 1 preferred units — (1) Net income - controlling interests 74 65 Net income allocable to common units and i-units:





Income from continuing operations 62 68

Loss from discontinued operations — (14) Net income allocable to common units and i-units $ 62 $ 54 Net income per common unit and i-unit (basic and diluted):





Income from continuing operations $ 0.15 $ 0.19

Loss from discontinued operations — (0.04) Net income per common unit and i-unit $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Weighted average common units and i-units (basic and diluted) 425 353

APPENDIX B

SEGMENT RESULTS

EEP reported segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to the same period in 2017, as summarized in the tables below:



Three months ended

March 31,

2018 2017 (unaudited; in millions)





Lakehead $ 321 $ 351

Mid-Continent 16 14

Bakken Assets 52 26 Total Liquids EBITDA $ 389 $ 391 Other (3) (3) Net income $ 74 $ 65



Three months ended

March 31,

2018 2017 (unaudited; in millions)





Lakehead $ 363 $ 352

Mid-Continent 16 14

Bakken Assets 53 30 Total Liquids Adjusted EBITDA $ 432 $ 396 Other(1) (2) 18 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 430 $ 414





(1) Includes the adjusted results of our disposed Natural Gas segment for the comparative period.



Three months ended

March 31, Liquids Systems Volumes 2018 2017 (thousand barrels per day)

Lakehead System:



United States 2,078 2,057

Canada 688 691 Total Lakehead System delivery volumes 2,766 2,748 Mid-Continent System delivery volumes — 145 Bakken Assets:



North Dakota System to Clearbrook 215 203

Bakken System to Cromer(1) 44 131 Total Bakken Assets delivery volumes 259 334 Total Liquids segment delivery volumes 3,025 3,227





(1) Lower spot volumes on the Bakken Pipeline a component of the Bakken Assets that delivers volumes into Cromer, Manitoba.

APPENDIX C

NON-GAAP RECONCILATION EARNINGS TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW



Three months ended

March 31,

2018 2017 (unaudited; in millions)



Net income - controlling interests $ 74 $ 65 Noncash derivative fair value (gains) losses:



-Liquids 2 (2) -Natural Gas (included in Discontinued Operations) — (4) -Other — 1 Accretion of discount on Series 1 preferred units — 1 Sandpiper Project wind down costs — 3 Severance costs 1 5 Impairment of long-lived asset 35 — Integration costs 6 — Adjusted net income $ 118 $ 69 Series 1 preferred unit distributions — 23 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 98 68 Depreciation and amortization 110 109 Interest expense, net 104 99 Income tax expense — 1 Interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations — 45 Adjusted EBITDA $ 430 $ 414 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (109) (97) Interest expense, net(1)(2) (96) (100) Income tax expense (benefit) — (2) Distributions in excess of equity earnings, net of NCI 7 1 Maintenance capital expenditures (5) (9) Allowance for equity used during construction(3) (16) (10) Other 1 1 DCF $ 212 $ 198





(1) Excludes $7 million and $7 million of amortization related to pre-issuance interest swaps for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) Excludes $1 million of amortization related debt issuance costs for the three months ended March 31, 2018 beginning Q1 2018. (3) Distributable cash flow excludes allowance for equity used during construction beginning Q1 2017.

APPENDIX D

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION REPORTED TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT AND I-UNIT



Three months ended

March 31,

2018 2017 (unaudited)



Net income per common unit and i-unit (basic and diluted) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Noncash derivative fair value (gains) losses:



-Liquids 0.01 (0.01) -Natural Gas (included in Discontinued Operations) — (0.01) Sandpiper Project wind down costs — 0.01 Severance costs 0.01 0.02 Impairment of long-lived asset 0.06 — Integration costs 0.02 — Adjusted net income per common unit and i-unit (basic and diluted) $ 0.25 $ 0.16 Weighted average common units and i-units outstanding 425 353

APPENDIX E

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION LIQUIDS REPORTED EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three months ended

March 31,

2018 2017 (unaudited; in millions)



EBITDA $ 389 $ 391 Noncash derivative fair value (gains) losses: 2 (2) Sandpiper Project wind down costs — 3 Severance costs — 4 Integration costs 6 — Impairment of long-lived asset 35 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 432 $ 396

APPENDIX F

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - OPERATING CASH FLOW TO DISTRIBUTABE CASH FLOW



Three months ended

March 31,

2018 2017 (unaudited; in millions)



Total net cash provided by operating activities $ 322 $ 234 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of cash acquired (28) 53 Equity earnings from investment in joint venture 23 — Distributions in excess of equity earnings, net of NCI 7 1 Maintenance capital expenditures (5) (9) Noncontrolling interests (109) (97) Gain on sale of assets — 11 Severance costs 1 5 Integration costs 6 — Other (5) — Distributable cash flow(1) $ 212 $ 198





(1) Distributable cash flow excludes allowance for equity used during construction beginning Q1 2017.

SOURCE Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.