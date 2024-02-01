ENBRIDGE GAS INVITES EXISTING AND POTENTIAL SHIPPERS FOR PEAK STORAGE BIDS AT DAWN HUB

Bids start as early as February 1, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Gas is announcing a binding open season for peak storage services at the Dawn Hub storage facility for service beginning as early as April 1, 2024.

Shippers seeking access to flexible, customized premium storage for peaking service needs can submit bids of up to 1 BCF for a minimum term of two years. Multiple bids will be considered.

All bids are due on or before 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT, on Feb. 15, 2024. Enbridge Gas expects to award capacity on or before 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT, on Feb. 15, 2024.  Enbridge Gas reserves the right to reject any and all bids at its sole discretion.

Enbridge Gas' Peak Storage Service offers shippers unparalleled flexibility to meet their requirements and reduce operational costs.

Benefits for shippers include the ability to:

  • Capture daily, monthly, and seasonal price volatility/spreads
  • Balance demand and supply needs - meet peaking requirements, diversify supply, and protect downstream markets
  • Hedge commodity purchases - fixed gas costs and protection from gas price run-ups
  • Improve load factor on upstream and downstream pipelines by right sizing storage
  • Bundle storage with other services like C1/M12 transportation to satisfy market opportunities in Ontario, Quebec, and the U.S. Northeast

The Enbridge Gas - Dawn Hub is the largest integrated natural gas storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. It offers customers, such as power generators, distribution and pipeline companies and energy marketers, an important link in the movement of natural gas from key supply basins to markets in central Canada and the northeast U.S.

For more information, visit www.enbridgegas.com/openseason

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, serving customers for over 175 years. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.9 million homes, businesses and industries and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

