ENBRIDGE GAS INVITES EXISTING AND POTENTIAL SHIPPERS TO BID ON GAS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

Bids due April 10, 2026

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Gas is announcing a new capacity non-binding open season for bids for firm gas transportation services beginning as early as November 1, 2029.

Shippers seeking access to firm M12, M12-X or M17 transportation service for up to a total of 300,000 GJ/day of capacity proposed to begin on Nov. 1, 2029 or Nov. 1, 2030, for a minimum 20-year term, can bid for service on the following transportation paths:

Dawn Hub to Parkway

Kirkwall to Parkway

Dawn Hub to Kirkwall

Dawn Hub to Dornoch

All bids are to be submitted by email to [email protected]. Multiple bids will be considered.

All bids are due no later than 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT, on April 10, 2026. Enbridge Gas expects to award capacity no later than 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT on April 17, 2026. Enbridge Gas reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids in its sole discretion.

Transportation services from Enbridge Gas provide an efficient, cost-effective way to move gas through Ontario to key markets in the mid-west, eastern Canada and the U.S. northeast.

Our M12 transportation service provides a reliable, cost-effective means to move gas from the Dawn Hub to eastern markets for customers seeking firm capacity. This service allows you to deliver gas between your selected receipt and delivery points, including on peak summer and winter days.

Our bi-directional M12-X transportation service allows you to transport gas on the Dawn-Parkway system on a firm basis. This service provides flexibility to move gas east or west, to meet changing demands each season or by month/day. The M12-X service also allows you to deliver gas between your selected receipt and delivery points including on peak summer and winter days.

If you are a distributor in Union South and located east of the Dawn Hub, our M17 transportation service provides the opportunity to enter into a transportation contract with Enbridge Gas for the transportation of gas for distribution to your customers on the Dawn-Parkway system.

The Enbridge Gas Dawn Hub is the largest integrated natural gas storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. It offers customers, such as power generators, distribution and pipeline companies and energy marketers, an important link in the movement of natural gas from key supply basins to markets in central Canada and the northeast U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.enbridgegas.com/storage-transportation/news-presentations.

About Enbridge Gas Distribution and Storage

Owned by Enbridge (ENB) Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution, the Enbridge Gas Distribution and Storage business unit is made up of five North American natural gas utilities that provide safe, affordable and reliable energy to 7.1 million customers in Ontario, Ohio, Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, North Carolina and Quebec, investing in innovations that modernize how energy is produced, delivered and used to support a lower-emission future. Visit enbridgegas.com to learn more.

If you have any questions regarding this Open Season, please feel free to contact your Storage and Transportation Account Manager:

