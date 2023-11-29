Enbridge Inc. Announced 3.1% Quarterly Dividend Increase for 2024
29 Nov, 2023, 06:59 ET
CALGARY, AB, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9150 per common share, payable on March 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024. The declared dividend represents a 3.1% increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-ninth consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
On November 28, 2023, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends. All dividends are payable on March 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024.
|
Common Shares
|
$0.9150
|
Preference Shares, Series A
|
$0.34375
|
Preference Shares, Series B
|
$0.32513
|
Preference Shares, Series D
|
$0.33825
|
Preference Shares, Series F
|
$0.34613
|
Preference Shares, Series G
|
$0.47676
|
Preference Shares, Series H
|
$0.38200
|
Preference Shares, Series I
|
$0.45251
|
Preference Shares, Series L
|
US$0.36612
|
Preference Shares, Series N
|
$0.41850
|
Preference Shares, Series P
|
$0.27369
|
Preference Shares, Series R
|
$0.25456
|
Preference Shares, Series 1
|
US$0.41898
|
Preference Shares, Series 3
|
$0.23356
|
Preference Shares, Series 5
|
US$0.33596
|
Preference Shares, Series 7
|
$0.27806
|
Preference Shares, Series 9
|
$0.25606
|
Preference Shares, Series 11
|
$0.24613
|
Preference Shares, Series 13
|
$0.19019
|
Preference Shares, Series 15
|
$0.18644
|
Preference Shares, Series 19
|
$0.38825
At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage and are committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.
