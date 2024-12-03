Enbridge Inc. Announced 3% Quarterly Dividend Increase for 2025

Enbridge Inc.

Dec 03, 2024, 07:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9425 per common share, payable on March 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2025.  The declared dividend represents a 3% increase from the prior quarterly rate and the thirtieth consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

On December 2, 2024, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends.  All dividends are payable on March 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2025.

Common Shares

$0.9425

Preference Shares, Series A

$0.34375

Preference Shares, Series B

$0.32513

Preference Shares, Series D

$0.33825

Preference Shares, Series F

$0.34613

Preference Shares, Series G

$0.37911

Preference Shares, Series H

$0.38200

Preference Shares, Series I

$0.35507

Preference Shares, Series L

US$0.36612

Preference Shares, Series N

$0.41850

Preference Shares, Series P

$0.36988

Preference Shares, Series R

$0.39463

Preference Shares, Series 1

US$0.41898

Preference Shares, Series 3

$0.33050

Preference Shares, Series 4

$0.37110

Preference Shares, Series 5

US$0.41769

Preference Shares, Series 7

$0.37425

Preference Shares, Series 9

$0.35450

Preference Shares, Series 11

$0.24613

Preference Shares, Series 13

$0.19019

Preference Shares, Series 15

$0.18644

Preference Shares, Series 19

$0.38825

About Enbridge Inc. 
At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com

