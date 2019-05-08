Enbridge Inc. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. On a vote by ballot during the regular business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 11 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Proxy Statement dated March 4, 2019. The candidacy of Michael Phelps was withdrawn due to his passing on April 20, 2019. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

% Pamela L. Carter 989,827,674

93.80

65,417,105

6.20 Marcel R. Coutu 927,127,374

87.86

128,117,406

12.14 Susan M. Cunningham 1,019,121,651

96.58

36,123,029

3.42 Gregory L. Ebel 934,784,290

88.58

120,460,460

11.42 J. Herb England 1,021,936,848

96.84

33,307,932

3.16 Charles W. Fischer 1,042,684,312

98.81

12,560,467

1.19 V. Maureen Kempston Darkes 1,017,852,119

96.46

37,392,657

3.54 Teresa S. Madden 1,044,466,466

98.98

10,778,312

1.02 Al Monaco 1,043,169,386

98.86

12,075,395

1.14 Dan C. Tutcher 1,039,987,266

98.55

15,257,513

1.45 Catherine L. Williams 1,013,397,232

96.03

41,847,550

3.97

